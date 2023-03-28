LIONS WIN

A Lewisville runner slides safely into home last week against Great Falls.

 BY TRAVIS JENKINS

In every sense, Lewisville put Great Falls away early last week on the baseball diamond.

On Tuesday, the Lions took an 11-1 win on the road. Seth Morrow led off with a single and scored on a hit (combined with a fielding error) one batter later by Tristen Haught. A walk, another error and a double by Luis Rosa later, it was 3-0 Lewisville.

