In every sense, Lewisville put Great Falls away early last week on the baseball diamond.
On Tuesday, the Lions took an 11-1 win on the road. Seth Morrow led off with a single and scored on a hit (combined with a fielding error) one batter later by Tristen Haught. A walk, another error and a double by Luis Rosa later, it was 3-0 Lewisville.
The Lions scored five in the third. A walk and two infield singles loaded the bases and Xander Vanover drew a walk to plate one run, then a Silas McFadden triple brought three more in. McFadden later scored on a wild pitch to make it an 8-0 game. They made it 11-0 before Great Falls got one unearned run home in the eighth for the 11-1 final. Morrow got the win on the mound, striking out nine in the effort.
On Friday at Lewisville, the Lions got more than they needed in the first inning, sending 15 batters to the plate and scoring 11 runs. Morrow, Haught, Trey Smith, Rosa and Tyler Santner all reached base twice in the first and all scored at least one run. They ran the lead to 13-0 after two and got it to 15-0 in the fourth before Great Falls scored twice in the fifth, with Zach Langley getting a run scoring hit. Still, the final was 15-2 and as with Tuesday’s contest, it ended early on the 10-run mercy rule.
“When you are able to get a big lead early, it allows you to try some things,” said Lewisville Coach Blake Barron. “It changes the way you approach the game and sometimes the way (your opponent) does too. They probably take more chances.”
Both games could have been completely different. In game one, Great Falls loaded the bases in the first inning against Morrow (who Great Falls Coach Jimmy Jackson called one of the state’s best pitchers). They couldn’t get the big hit needed to get any runs home and put pressure on the Lions. In game two, they got runners to second and third in the first but again left them stranded.
Lewisville improved to 4-0 in region play with the wins and faces McBee twice this week in a series that will likely decide the region title. Great Falls fell to 0-4 in the region but gets a good chance to bounce back this week with a pair of games against C.A. Johnson.