IKO industries, the company that is refurbishing the old Nippon Glass plant in Chester County, has also broken ground on the new fiberglass may plant on nearby Cedarhurst Road. The N&R got a chance to see the ground being cleared along with Chester County Economic Development Director Robert Long. Long said when this facility opens next year it will be the most technologically advanced mat plant in North America.

The Nippon Glass plan will be refurbished to provide the chop glass that will be feedstock for the new mat plant.

