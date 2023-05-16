When Lewisville Softball Coach Jerry Thomas got his leadoff hitter aboard in the first inning Monday, he did everything he could to manufacture one run. Lately, that’s been all Lewisville has needed.
The Lady Lions scored a 7-0 win Monday at McBee (their fourth shutout in five playoff games) and advanced to the upperstate finals in the process.
Sydney Rollins led off the game with a single, which brought up Emerson Dickman. Thomas had her lay down a sacrifice bunt and dropped a perfect one right between home plate and third base. The throw to first got her by a step, but Rollins didn’t just get to second. She never slowed down as she rounded second and safely got all the way to third on the play.
“She’s a great baserunner,” Thomas said. “She reads plays like that very well.”
Thomas called for another bunt and Savannah Rollins laid it down perfectly, getting the runner home and making it 1-0 in Lewisville’s favor.
“I wanted to be sure we got one run home at least. I wanted to get that run,” Thomas said.
Lewisville held McBee at bay for the next two innings with a combination of solid pitching (Sarah Owens had a pair of strikeouts) and good defense, which included an impressive put out on a bunt attempt.
The home team did mount a scoring threat in the third inning, with a hit batter and an error putting two runners in scoring position with no outs. McBee attempted to lay down a bunt to get one run home and tie things up, but catcher Jordyn Miller made an excellent lunging grab in the air for an out. Owens struck out the next batter and coaxed an infield pop-up to get the third out.
Lewisville really blew the contest open in the fourth inning. Dickman and Savannah Rollins reached on errors to lead off the frame and a run scored on a wild pitch. Miller delivered a single, two runs scored on two errors that occurred in one play and another came in on an error later in the innings. By the time McBee got the final out of the stanza, there had been five fielding errors and five runs scored for Lewisville.
McBee never threatened again, getting just two singles the rest of the way (the team’s only two hits of the game). Lewisville got an insurance run in the seventh, with Laney Lambert reaching on a single, moving up on a wild pitch and scoring on a Dickman double.
Lambert and Miller both had a pair of hits for Lewisville and Owens had eight strikeouts. McBee Coach Donna McCaskill, who recently recorded her 500th career win, said mistakes and missed opportunities cost her team dearly.
“I told the team after the game that without the mistakes and with one key hit, it would have been a 2-1 or 1-1 game,” she said.
Still, McBee has proven to be a resilient team. They fourth their way of the loser’s bracket to win a district title, then rallied from a late deficit against Dixie for an extra-innings win in the first game of the upperstate bracket.
With the victory, Lewisville improved to 25-2 and has won 23 straight games. The victory moves the Lady Lions onto the upperstate championship, which will be at Lewisville Friday. McBee’s loss dropped them to the loser’s bracket. They will face Dixie today at home, with the winner having to come to Lewisville on Friday and win twice to keep the Lady Lions from advancing to the state finals. Friday’s game will start at 5 p.m. and a second game, if necessary, would follow.