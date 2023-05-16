LADY LIONS PIC

Lewisville pitcher Sarah Owens has allowed just one run in five playoff games this postseason.

 BY TRAVIS JENKINS

When Lewisville Softball Coach Jerry Thomas got his leadoff hitter aboard in the first inning Monday, he did everything he could to manufacture one run. Lately, that’s been all Lewisville has needed.

The Lady Lions scored a 7-0 win Monday at McBee (their fourth shutout in five playoff games) and advanced to the upperstate finals in the process.

