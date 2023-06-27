BLACKSTOCK — The funeral for Mrs. Hattie Bell Hall Cockrell will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 1, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Blackstock with Rev. Wendell Wylie officiating and Dr. Medina Pullings as eulogist. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Mrs. Cockrell, 80, passed away on Friday, June 23, 2023, at MUSC Health Nursing Center in Chester.
She leaves to celebrate her life three daughters, Phyllis Hall, Belinda C. Rice and Iris C. Sneed; and siblings, Alice H. Boulware, Minnie H. Hudson and Nathaniel Hall.
The family will receive friends at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Booker T. Rice, 3129 Russell Road, Blackstock.
Viewing will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, June 30, at King’s Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester.