BLACKSTOCK — The funeral for Mrs. Hattie Bell Hall Cockrell will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 1, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Blackstock with Rev. Wendell Wylie officiating and Dr. Medina Pullings as eulogist. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Mrs. Cockrell, 80, passed away on Friday, June 23, 2023, at MUSC Health Nursing Center in Chester.