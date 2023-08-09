Regular physical activity is a major component to living a healthy lifestyle, but if you’re new to exercise, or just want to switch up your current routine, you may be left feeling stumped. Regular physical activity has many benefits including maintaining a healthy weight, strengthening muscles and bones, and lowering your risk for certain diseases. For beginners or those with health concerns, it’s important to talk to your doctor before starting a new exercise routine. They will be able to educate you on what exercises are safe for you to practice. If you are looking to update your exercise routine and try something new, Clemson Extension’s free physical activity programs have got you covered.
It is recommended that adults engage in at least 150 minutes of aerobic physical activity each week. Aerobic activity includes any activity that increases your heart rate such as jogging, dancing, swimming, cycling, or even brisk walking. Clemson Extension’s program, WalkSC is a free, 12-week virtual physical activity program that is a fun and educational way to increase your aerobic activity each week. With WalkSC, you will receive weekly emails from a Clemson Extension Rural Health and Nutrition Agent which contain “weekly walking challenges” corresponding to a section of the South Carolina Palmetto Trail. You can count your steps each week using a fitness watch, pedometer, or a smart phone app. If you meet your step goals every week, then by the end of the program you will have virtually walked the 500-mile Palmetto Trail spanning from the Upstate of South Carolina to the Coast.
Along with aerobic activity, it is also important that adults engage in strength training exercises 2-3 times per week. Strength and resistance exercises help build muscle and strengthen our bones which can help protect us as we age. Clemson Extension’s program, Practical Strength, is a convenient and free way to incorporate strength training into your weekly routine. Practical Strength is an online strength training class taught by qualified Clemson Extension Rural Health and Nutrition Agents. Modifications are offered during each class to meet the abilities of all ages and mobility levels. This program is broadcasted live, every Tuesday from 9:30 — 10:00 AM using the video platform, Zoom. If you are unable to attend the live classes, don’t worry, each class is recorded so you can participate when it works best with your schedule.
Lastly, to round out your exercise routine, it is important to practice balance and flexibility exercises each week as well. These types of exercises can help prevent injuries, pain, and increase range of motion. Yoga is an activity that incorporates aspects of flexibility, balance, and can also reduce stress through deep breathing. Clemson Extension’s program, Yoga for Every Body is a free virtual yoga class taught by a Rural Health and Nutrition Agent who is a Registered Yoga Teacher. This program is offered every Wednesday on Zoom from 12:00- 12:30 PM. This program has a similar structure to Practical Strength in that all classes are recorded and only the instructor is shown on the screen.
For more nutrition information, visit the Clemson Extension Home & Garden Information Center at https://hgic.clemson.edu/. You can also learn more about health and nutrition programs offered virtually and in-person in Chester County by contacting Rural Health and Nutrition Agent, Hannah Shifflette, at 803-697-1008.