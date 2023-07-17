Bright Star Theatre brings pirate-themed
anti-bullying message to Chester County Library
The actors of the Bright Star Theatre Company brought their anti-bullying, pro-friendship message to kids at the Chester County Library recently, and because you can’t spell “Friendship” without an “Arrr”, the show had a pirate theme to it. In fact, you can’t spell ‘Bright Star Theatre’ without several “Arrrs” either.
Bright Star actors Jeric Gutierrez, portraying both the World’s Best Sidekick, the Amazing Amigo (and several other characters) and Larissa McLetchie as the superhero Captain Friendship are part of the Bright Star Children’s Theater, a professional touring children’s theater located in Asheville, N.C.
Larissa McLetchie said during the summer, the theater does a lot of summer reading programs, but they perform during the rest of the year as well. The theater had had productions all over the county and even internationally.
Bright Star’s productions range from fairy tales, to myths, educational programs to performances with character-building messages, like “Operation Kindness: A Captain Friendship Adventure” show they brought to Chester.
The production features what McLetchie called “larger than life” performances by herself and fellow actor Jeric Gutierrez, mainly because the actors want to make the performance interesting and grab their kid audience as they give their anti-bullying message.
Along the way there were some pretty good pirate jokes, like “Why does it take pirates so long to learn the alphabet?” and the answer, “Because they spend years at ‘C!”
“I would say the goal with children’s theater is it has to be larger than life. Kids need to be able to relate to it, so I think just making it as big and exciting as possible, especially for the younger kids in the audience, really helps that,” McLetchie said.
Gutierrez said the show is very interactive and there are a lot of places in the play where the characters ask the kids in the audience to help them out with the plot. The actors also ask the kids questions about how they could prevent bullying and pick up on social and emotional cues for the people they interact with, that might prevent some situations where the other person feels bullied.
McLetchie said she observed the younger the kids are in the audience, sometimes the less likely they are to speak up and interact with the actors, because a lot of them didn’t have a chance for much school-type social interaction as they grew up during the pandemic.
But the Bright Star actors had no problem drawing the audience out of their shells, and the audience got a chance to get some ideas about friendship and kindness. And those “Arrrrr” some pretty good traits to sail a pirate ship on.