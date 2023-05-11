Since 2003, the South Carolina Cancer Alliance has been dedicated to the prevention and early detection of cancer as well as improving the treatment and quality of life of those diagnosed with cancer.
The South Carolina Cancer Alliance developed a Men’s Cancer Initiative to address the disproportionate burden of cancer among African American Men. If men are screened and diagnosed at an early stage, many of these deaths can be avoided. To encourage men to be screened, the Alliance is working with the Chester community to navigate men to a medical home through a Father’s Day Campaign.