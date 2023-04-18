It came with accusations of information being withheld and the proper protocol not being followed, but Chester City Council did vote recently to sell a pair of properties.
The City has had ownership of 163 and 165 Gadsden Street for some time. They were placed up for sale and bids were collected. A motion was made to accept the bid of JSB Properties LLC “for the mutual benefit of both parties.” Councilwoman Robbie King-Boyd spoke against the sale.
“I didn’t see how it was advertised to the public,” she said of the sale. “The sale shouldn’t go forward.”
Mayor Wanda Stringfellow said the properties were advertised for sale, then additional information was sought.
“We asked about the possibility of job creation and a timeline for activities,” Stringfellow said.
She said that only JSB responded to the follow-up inquiries. King-Boyd indicated that pertinent information on the sale was never shared with her, which she considered an affront to her constituents.
“I was never privy to that information. I’ve never seen it. I don’t like to come to a meeting and be put on the spot,” she said.
New City of Chester Administrator Malik Whitaker was not yet on the job when the properties were advertised for sale or when bids were collected. He only got the information a few hours before the meeting, he said, but indicated he was happy to provide King-Boyd or other members of the Council with what he had.
“I’m told I have to go through (The Freedom of Information Act) to get things. It is critical that I know how we’re operating,” King-Boyd said.
Stringfellow said, in fact, no member of the Council was given any hard copies of documents related to the property sale.
“We were given the information during executive session,” Stringfellow said.
Councilwoman Tabatha Strother said she wanted to make it clear that no member of council was given information that was not available to all. King-Boyd then said she was not alleging that she was denied information on the sale, but said she prefers to have hard copies of documents to read over and study. She still maintained the City’s process of selling the properties was flawed and that the process should be halted. Still, the vote to sell the property went through on a 7-2 vote, with King-Boyd and Danielle Hughes voting in the minority.