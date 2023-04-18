It came with accusations of information being withheld and the proper protocol not being followed, but Chester City Council did vote recently to sell a pair of properties.

The City has had ownership of 163 and 165 Gadsden Street for some time. They were placed up for sale and bids were collected. A motion was made to accept the bid of JSB Properties LLC “for the mutual benefit of both parties.” Councilwoman Robbie King-Boyd spoke against the sale.

