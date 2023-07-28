Picnic area at CSP

The Lutz Foundation’s $40,000 grant to Chester State Park supported the construction of three new picnic areas, each consisting of two 6-foot-long picnic tables, a charcoal grill, a shelter canopy, and two glider benches. The new picnic areas offer beautiful views of the park’s serene lake and close proximity to the playground.

Pack a cooler and head to Chester State Park to enjoy a brand-new lakeside picnic experience thanks to a grant from the Lutz Foundation.

