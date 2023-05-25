To the Editor:
I hope all is well with you all and I wish you all the best. I am writing concerning the Chester County Pride Day.
I really think if the community comes together as a whole it will be great. Games, food, prizes and any other suggestion we can get from the community.
I think Pride Day will bring the shooting and killing down. Get the mayor and sheriff involved, that is the key to pride. The State Park is the perfect location for Pride Day. Ask all the churches to help with raising the food, games, prizes and any other donation we can get for this event.
If anyone in the community has any questions, corrections or suggestions, please write to the address at the bottom. Thank y’all for your time and support!
Stevious Thompson
#31151-171
FCI Fort Dix West
P.O. Box 2000
Fort Dix, NJ
08640