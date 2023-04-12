Great Falls High School JROTC held their annual Cadet Ball at the War Memorial Building on March 11. The JROTC staff members that planned this event included the Battalion Commander, Ar’niyah Roseborough, Command Sergeant Major, Bryan Coleman, Cadet Caleb Hauanio, Cadet Savannah Shroyer, Cadet Dixie Threatt, and Cadet Kinsley Price. The invited guests at the Head Table included, the Superintendent, Dr. Antwon Sutton, the Principal of Great Falls High School, Dr. Sanders, the Assistant Principal, Ms. Worthy, the Senior Army Instructor Colonel Corral and his wife, First Sergeant Sampson, Senator Dr. Mike Fanning, and the guest speaker Tiffany McLean and husband. The festivities of this wonderful night started at 6 p.m., which included the procession through the receiving line, the playing of the National Anthem followed by the prayer by Caleb Hauanio. Afterwards, Kinsley Price gave a welcome and introduction to our Battalion Commander, Major Roseborough. A dinner meal followed. The Senior Army Instructor Colonel John Corral gave the introduction of the guest speaker, Tiffany McLean. Tiffany McLean gave an inspiring speech that was followed by a nice round of applause. Our Battalion Commander Ar’niyah Roseborough presented our guest speaker with a plaque for speaking at our Cadet Ball. Ms McLean told us in her speech that being a leader also involves “Getting results through others if we opened ourselves up to the idea of working with others.” After this speech, cadets were presented awards for outstanding leadership. The presenters included Dr. Antwon Sutton, Dr Sanders, Tiffany McLean, Mr. Winchester, Col Corral, First Sergeant Sampson, James Carter, and Master Sergeant Boyd. After the ceremony was completed, we ended the night with a dance. The room was filled with laughter and good times to remember with fellow cadets. Cadet Dixie Gallman said, “It was a very fun and elegant night.”
GF ROTC holds Military Ball
