ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Mrs. Catherine “Kitty” Byrum Slattery, 94, formerly of Great Falls, S.C. passed away Thursday, April 13, 2023, in Asheville, N.C.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on June 10, 2023, at Great Falls Presbyterian Church.
Mrs. Slattery was born in Great Falls on October 5, 1928, to the late VP & Adelaide Byrum. She was a graduate of Montreat College in 1950 with a degree in music. She married the late Jan Trigg Slattery on November 15, 1952. Mrs. Slattery was a lifetime member of the Great Falls Presbyterian Church where she served in various roles including Sunday School teacher, Choir member, Elder, Women’s Circle Bible study leader and cook and bottle washer for Free-For-Lunch Bunch.
Kitty was primarily a mother and homemaker but also served as a substitute teacher, taught data processing at York Technical College, and worked in the insurance industry. She had many interests and hobbies, including Garden Club, Bridge Club, S.C. and National Field Archery Association, Duke Power Retiree Club, Catawba Power Squadron, Great Falls Left Footers square dance club, and Columbia “Dulcimores” dulcimer group. She was Cub Scout leader, Girl Scout leader, High School Band Booster member and served on the Chester County Library board of directors. Kitty loved traveling to visit her children and grandchildren in California, Mississippi, and Tennessee. She also loved her travels to Europe, Sweden and Canada.
Mrs. Slattery is survived by her two sons, Terrance C. Slattery of Annapolis, MD and Timothy V. Slattery and wife Melanie of Gluckstadt, MS; two daughters, Edith A. Diegoli and husband John of Ashland, AL and Frances E. Leahy of Black Mountain, NC; four grandchildren, Hannah, Edward, Emma Diegoli and Katherine Leahy.
Memorials may be made to Great Falls Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 466, Great Falls, SC 29055.
Online condolences may be made to the family at dantzlerbakerfuneralhome.com.