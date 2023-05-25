Chester County Sheriff’s Investigators have arrested Reco White Jr., 20, of Rock Hill, SC for the murder committed on May 23rd, 2023.
At approximately 9:00 p.m. on May 23rd Deputies were dispatched to Stepping Stone Drive which is off of Armory Road in reference to a shooting incident. The person shot was transported to MUSC Health Chester Medical Center and was later pronounced deceased. He was identified by the Chester County Coroner's Office as William A. Colvin, "Antonio".
According to the CCSO it was believed that the shooting stemmed from an earlier argument that took place in the area. The shooting suspect fled the scene prior to Deputies arrival.
The murder suspect was identified as Reco White Jr. White was booked into the Chester County Detention Center and Sheriff’s Investigators have charged White with the following crimes: Murder, Attempted Murder, and Possession of a weapon during a violent crime He is subject to additional charges.
The Sheriff's Office extended a Thank you to theYork County Sheriff's Office and the Rock Hill South Carolina Police Department for their assistance during this investigation.