Chester County Sheriff’s Investigators have arrested Reco White Jr., 20, of Rock Hill, SC for the murder committed on May 23rd, 2023.

At approximately 9:00 p.m. on May 23rd Deputies were dispatched to Stepping Stone Drive which is off of Armory Road in reference to a shooting incident. The person shot was transported to MUSC Health Chester Medical Center and was later pronounced deceased. He was identified by the Chester County Coroner's Office as William A. Colvin, "Antonio".

