It’s taken several years, but the City of Chester is finally tackling a project funded by the one-cent sales tax extension.
When the one-cent sales tax (to fund dozens of capital improvement projects all around the county) was originally passed more than 10 years ago, cost estimates for many were low and many were left undone. When the tax was extended recently, cost estimates were more realistic but were also held up by the COVID-19 pandemic. Some are finally being initiated, including making the bathrooms at Chester City Hall ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) compliant.