Ms. Shaneka Ann Cornwell, 30, of Rock Hill, passed away on Monday, June 12, 2023.
Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, June 22, at the chapel of King’s Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester, with Pastor Bernard Gill eulogist.
Burial will follow in the Zion Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery. Viewing is 2-6 p.m., Wednesday at King’s Funeral Home.