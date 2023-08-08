The concept of giving back is a noble one. If you “make it” and are willing to offer aid and support to your hometown or the coaches, teachers and mentors that helped you along the way, that says a lot about you as a person.
If you just want to make things better for those who are coming up behind you, even more so. However, there are varying levels of “giving back.”
This past weekend, Torrey Craig staged a daylong event in Great Falls aimed at the community as a whole and kids in particular, with music, food, games and basketball.
He was once a little kid playing sports in Great Falls, who became a local prep legend, then a decorated college player and is now living his dream of playing in the NBA.
To even spend a day on a professional basketball roster qualifies you as being in the top one% of your field, and he is now entering his seventh year in the league (which came after playing abroad his first few professional seasons).
At this point, Craig could cut a generous check to the Great Falls athletic department or the Town of Great Falls and that would be a wonderful, philanthropic act.
He does that, but he does something more. He spent his entire day Saturday playing with kids, posing for every picture and signing every autograph asked of him.
He said the reason he does so is because he wants to make an impact on young people in a positive way.
He imagined what a big deal it would have been for him if one of his NBA idols had come and held a camp he could have attended and how important something like that would have been to him. He knows it is equally important for people in Great Falls, so he does it.
The previous weekend, famed actress and academic Phylicia Rashad came to Chester for an event that was partly a 100th birthday for her mother, partly a rerelease of one of her mother’s works and a poetry festival.
Again, Rashad could make donations locally that would help a lot of people, but she chose to go the extra mile.
She didn’t just beam in over Zoom, say a few words and then leave it to others on the ground here to handle all the festivities.
She came to Chester and basically served as a greeter, thanking almost every person on the grounds at Brainerd for coming personally.
She staged a performance of one of her mother’s poems and again, shook every hand, took every picture and signed every autograph asked of her.
Chester County has a lot of people who work to give back, but it was especially nice to see these two high profile figures take the time to travel here, to want to be here.
That says a lot about them. They are showing folks that someone cares and is willing to invest in them on top of bringing sports, arts, entertainment and a sense of community to Chester County.
Most importantly, they might be inspiring young people to do the same thing one day when they are in a position to do so.