A few minutes ago I was thinking about something I find particularly irksome and thought to myself, “that is like nails on a chalkboard.” It then dawned on me that most people under the age of 25 would have absolutely no idea what that means.

Some sayings remain popular to this day even though they are technically outdated and likely not understood by people of a certain age. “Nails on a chalkboard” is one of those. When I was going to school, every room was equipped with a blackboard, which teachers wrote on. You had to sit intently and stare as she physically wrote things you needed to know on the blackboard. If you’re reading this and lost already, a blackboard was so named because it was black, it was made of slate and the only way you could write on it was with a piece of chalk. You have probably used chalk to draw unicorns or terrible pictures of your dog on the sidewalk, but I digress.

