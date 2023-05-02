A few minutes ago I was thinking about something I find particularly irksome and thought to myself, “that is like nails on a chalkboard.” It then dawned on me that most people under the age of 25 would have absolutely no idea what that means.
Some sayings remain popular to this day even though they are technically outdated and likely not understood by people of a certain age. “Nails on a chalkboard” is one of those. When I was going to school, every room was equipped with a blackboard, which teachers wrote on. You had to sit intently and stare as she physically wrote things you needed to know on the blackboard. If you’re reading this and lost already, a blackboard was so named because it was black, it was made of slate and the only way you could write on it was with a piece of chalk. You have probably used chalk to draw unicorns or terrible pictures of your dog on the sidewalk, but I digress.
So, if someone took their fingernails and ran them down the chalkboard, it made the horrendous sound, one that literally made you scrunch up your face, squint your eyes, grit your teeth together and poop yourself (the last one is an exaggeration, I hope). But this noise was cringe inducing, it became the American standard for horrible sounds that we wanted to avoid. That is why people say, “nails on a chalkboard.”
I’ve explained this now, but I’m also imagining what it might be like if I tried to explain the concept of a blackboard to a young kid.
“So, we had this thing hung on the wall at the front of every classroom called a blackboard. The teacher wrote notes on it we needed to write down and know for upcoming tests. Sometimes she wrote your name on it too, if you were bad. If you kept being a little crap wagon she’d put a check by your name. After you got about four checks they sent you to the office to be spanked and they’d call your mom and tell on you.”
“OK old man, I have a lot of questions. So, why didn’t the teacher just bring up the info you needed on her smartboard?”
“Because there was no such thing. We were so technologically underdeveloped, we were mesmerized by solar power calculators. And mainly we’d take those and write ‘1134’ and hold it upside down and laugh and think we were getting away with calculator cussing.”
“So she couldn’t email you an assignment?”
“No. She could have actually mailed an assignment, but it would have taken several days for us to get it.”
“So it was a big black board and the only way to put notes on it was to use chalk? Chalk dust is really dangerous to your lungs.”
“Yes and if we were bad, we sometimes had to take erasers full of chalk dust outside and beat them together to clean them.”
“So they poisoned you for bad behavior?”
“So she scrawled things with a rock on another rock is what it sounds like. So you were not really more developed than cavemen.”
“Technically, yes, but cavemen weren’t advanced enough to have an alphabet. They also ate spoiled meat and pooped on campfires and died of dysentery by the age 22.”
“They put your name on the board if you were bad? Like, on top of the poison dust punishment?”
“That’s negative reinforcement. It creates inner turmoil and embarrasses kids.”
“Yes, but you’re an insolent little cuss who has been picked up by the cops seven times in the last year and that never happened to me.”
“(Eye roll) OK, whatever man. Just write names and paddle people and make your cave paintings.”
Ugh, that would be an unpleasant discussion. Almost like nails on a…you know.