Alpha South Carolina (Christian Ministries of the Carolinas) has completed eight projects utilizing the generous grant from the Lutz Foundation. As part of their mission to work with Youth, Alpha offered three workshops to provide information, guidance and tools to help youth pastors and leaders navigate this challenging time with Generation Z. Feedback was that these workshops were excellent and provided much help for their ministries. They were all excited to hear and interact from national speakers.
Alpha also provided training, support and materials to Rock Hill Resurrection Anglican Church to offer their first Alpha. They are now excited to offer Alpha to their community. Support was also given to the York County Detention Center for an Alpha in their men’s division, to be followed by one for the women’s division. Many participants commented on how helpful this was. A quote from one said “The discussion and prayers help me in my faith and daily battles being here inside.”