Development locations

This map from Chester County Economic Development shows the location of the already-permitted (and in some cases, under construction) planned developments.

 Photo Prrovided

Chester County Economic Development Director Robert Long’s department doesn’t usually deal directly with housing developers, but housing can drive economic development, so he keeps an eye on what happens in the Chester housing scene. He recently shared some housing updates with Chester County Chamber members and interested community members in a Zoom update.

The update was based on a presentation that Long gave recently at the Chamber’s Entrepreneur Roundtable meeting.