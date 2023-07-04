Chester County Economic Development Director Robert Long’s department doesn’t usually deal directly with housing developers, but housing can drive economic development, so he keeps an eye on what happens in the Chester housing scene. He recently shared some housing updates with Chester County Chamber members and interested community members in a Zoom update.
The update was based on a presentation that Long gave recently at the Chamber’s Entrepreneur Roundtable meeting.
Long explained that the focus on housing from an economic development perspective was where there were potential opportunities.
Long began his presentation by looking at what was driving the growth in Chester County, even though the population graph showed that the growth has been pretty flat (especially compared to York or Lancaster Counties) for the last 100 years from 1910 through 2020.
“A lot of the stuff that is happening in the last 24 months, it takes a good two years before that shows up in the data of reporting bureaus like the Census Bureau, so this is the calm before the storm, because once we do start to see that growth, we’re going to come out of nowhere in the near future,” he said.
He opined that the median price of a home in nearby York and Lancaster Counties (reported as $433,536 in York County, $454,638 in Lancaster County and $268,208 in Chester County) means, “Folks have been priced out of the market.”
Long them focused on the five developments that have been approved by Chester County, a total of roughly 3,000 homes, and their geographic locations. Four of the developments are clustered around Exit 65.
Those developments and the number of homes are:
Under Construction:
Knights Bridge –292 homes
Walkers Mill –298 homes
Permitted:
Winchester –1,150 homes
Stanton –700 homes, 200 Townhomes, 240 Apartments
Village Drive –266 Homes, 215 Apartments (This development is closer to City of Chester)
Long says these are the Planned Developments (PDs) currently in Chester County, which he characterized is the “go to zoning category right now in the county”. He said this does not include the single-family homes not in a development (such as the one Long himself built in the Cherry Hills established subdivision) that are being built.
Chester County Council has had some discussion about any future PD zoning may require a commercial component to it, but there has been no vote on this.
Turning his attention to the specifics f the development, he pointed out that Knights Bridge was the first development out of the gate and construction is continuing. At Walker’s Mill, the “pipe farm” has been installed, the first layer of asphalt for streets has been laid down and the development is ready to go through their first platting phase sometime in August. This will be the last step before the developers begin construction at that site.
Three others have been approved, but have not broken ground yet, Long said. He does not expect these three will begin construction until next year.
Recently, two applications for rezoning were withdrawn: D.R. Horton which planned for 1,200 homes around Lewisville Elementary School area and Fielding Homes with a plan for 400 homes off of Gaston Farm Road. Both of the developers withdrew their applications for differing reasons, Long said.
“When Fielding Homes withdrew their application, the land owner said there was another residential developer waiting in the wings, and sure enough, the agenda for the July 18 Planning Commission meeting lists a request for rezoning for a Gaston Springs development, a similar sized development with 400 homes, at the same location Long said.
The line item in the agenda reads: Gaston Springs LLC/Benji Layman request a portion (150.76 acres) of Tax Map #114-00-00-015-000 located at Gaston Farm Road and adjacent to I-77 to be rezoned from Limited Industrial District (ID-2) to Planned Development District (PD).
Long reminded the listeners the process starts in the Planning Commission, which is a recommending body, and then the request has to go before Chester County Council for three readings. The public hearing on the rezoning request will be held at the Planning Commission, although citizens can sign up to speak on any topic (including a pro or con comment about the development) at the county council meetings as well.
Long then talked about the Knights Bridge development, a project of LGI Homes. Their website went live in December of 2022 and they had about 20 homes completed. Those homes were under contract in less than two weeks. Currently, there are about 100 homes that ere competed in six months, about a third of the entire build-out for the development. Another 50 lots there already have SOLD signs on them.
Long says the success of Knights Bridge signifies there is a demand for housing in the county.
“A lot of folks have looked at Chester County over the years, but this is really the first modern subdivision to actually go vertical with construction.
“You can almost look at this as a litmus test. It says is there really demand for housing in Chester County of this type, with these types of developments, this type of density and these types of amenities, And I think the answer has been a resounding yes,” Long said.
The homes in Knights Bridge began at a price point of $250,000 to $300,000 when the website went live in December, and the developers have already “inched up” that asking price, which Long says, like anything else, is based on market demand and what the market will bear, to $270,000 to $310,000.
But, “they're still well below a price point for new construction that you cannot find any more in in Rock Hill,” Long said.
(Check a related story elsewhere in The N&R for some details on how USDA Rural Development loans and grants and some special programs at local lending institutions could help prospective homeowners get into similarly-priced homes.)
Long does not have many details on the Walker’s Mill development, beyond the sense that the housing price points will be higher than Knights Bridge.
“This is the next development to go vertical with construction,” Long pointed out.
The biggest development to have been approved is the Winchester development, at 1,150 homes. Long says he expects Winchester to include starter homes, or what he calls “workforce housing”.
The Winchester development includes a 97-acre piece of land that did not need rezoning and that the developers plan for apartments and townhomes.
Long added, “The one thing I will say with all these developers so far, they have all indicated to me that they feel that the demand for Chester right now is detached single family homes. So even the ones that have some plans for townhomes or multi family, they're going to be building the detached single family homes first because that's where they feel the most demand is.”
The Stanton development includes a 39-acre parcel that is already zone General Commercial (GC) and Long said the developers “ have every aspiration of that being basically left for some sort of commercial development and as these developments come in, there’s going to be a need for places folks to build shopping centers, or, restaurants, shops, grocery stores, etc. And they have this 39 acres, that's gong to be part of that Boulevard entrance into their development.”
The development closer to the City of Chester that has been approved is Village Drive, Long reported.
“This is a property originally was sort of aspirational for a church (Chester Freedom Ministries) to turn in some sort of ministry for housing, but they decided to sell the property instead,” Long said.
Village Drive is permitted for 266 homes and 215 apartments. There are already nine acres of commercially-zoned property next to the JA Cochran Bypass that is part of this development.
“There has been some discussion about creating a walking trail, because this property backs up to Chester Middle School and Chester Park is right near, as is the Chester County School District office, they’ve talked about creating a walking trail, so folks who live in that neighborhood and have kids that go to those one of those two schools may have the ability to walk their kids to school as opposed to driving them in. That can be considered an amenity for that development,” Long said.
The question came up, with all of the prospective rooftops coming into the county (about 3,000 in round numbers) what will that mean in terms of economic development?
Long commented, “I think more opportunities are going to be headed our way in the coming years. What are these opportunities? Well, when you look at housing, you have home builders, building material supply companies, bricklayers, masons, window installers, roofers, plumbing, electric and HVAC companies. And if all these people are coming in, and they have an average of two or three vehicle for each home, we're going to need auto mechanics -- you can start using your imagination, to think from a small business perspective or a Chamber member, maybe there's some folks that live in Chester and they currently work for a electrical or supply company or electrical installer. And this is the opportunity for them to maybe start up their own business and be an entrepreneur,” Long said, Adding there were many resources in the county to help them do that, such as the Small Business Development Center (SBDC) and there are some loans through the Small Business Administration (SBA) that can help support that. Long mention that the Economic Development Department was working with a company in Rock Hill that wants to relocate in Chester because they see the opportunity there.
“I think that is going to be the first of many,” he said.
“The next thing is I think there are going to be some opportunities with retail, Retail tends to follow rooftops and with the rooftops headed our way, as some of those these houses starting to show up on some of the various reporting agencies, people are going to say, ‘hey, you've had a couple of hundred houses built in Chester County, let's see what's going on down in Chester.’
“And then there are folks who I like to call those early entry folks who want to buy land and maybe build that shopping center, maybe a grocery store or an anchor store and a shopping center or something similar,” he said.
Long continued, “So although there are growing pains (and there definitely are growing pains for a community when they start to see the rooftops,) I think one of the positives is there's going to be some great opportunity for retail.”