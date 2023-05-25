Trinity Baptist
- Trinity Baptist Church, 112 Chester Ave., Great Falls, holds Sunday school at 9:45 a.m. and worship at 11 a.m. Kids For Christ meets at 5 p.m. with bus pick-up available for these meetings. Call 803-482-2940 and leave a message. Wednesday night worship is held at 6 p.m.
First Baptist
- First Baptist Church, 407 Dearborn St., Great Falls, holds Sunday school at 10 a.m. followed by worship at 11 a.m. with Pastor Roger Shuford. Sunday Children’s Church for ages five years through fifth grade is held at 11 a.m. Life Groups meet at 10 a.m. Tuesdays and 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. The Upward Student Ministry for grades six through 12 meets at 6 p.m. Thursdays with Youth Leaders Mike and Brandi Davis. Cub Scouts meet at First Baptist at 6 p.m. Mondays. A covered dish lunch is held after worship every fifth Sunday. The church office can be reached at 803-482-2038 from the hours of 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Everyone is welcome.