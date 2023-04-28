Frank Nash mug

Frank Nash

Beacon Foundation

There’s a new non-profit organization forming that has the goal of providing some hope and some new experiences for youth in Chester County.

The Beacon Foundation describes itself as “mentoring program to focus on the development needs of young males in the Chester County and surrounding areas.” The concept of the Foundation and their mission was conceived by co-founder Frank Nash, who attended the recent crime working group meeting (see related story elsewhere) and told the community members and law enforcement officers present at the meeting about the foundation.

