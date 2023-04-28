There’s a new non-profit organization forming that has the goal of providing some hope and some new experiences for youth in Chester County.
The Beacon Foundation describes itself as “mentoring program to focus on the development needs of young males in the Chester County and surrounding areas.” The concept of the Foundation and their mission was conceived by co-founder Frank Nash, who attended the recent crime working group meeting (see related story elsewhere) and told the community members and law enforcement officers present at the meeting about the foundation.
At the crime working group meeting, the community members discussed that a lot of the young people don’t know anything else but a life of crime and violence, and that sort of life leads to more of the same.
“They don't know anything else,” Sheriff Dorsey said, “And they grew up in this particular neighborhood. Everybody that hangs around, has that same lifestyle. And we're talking about people who've never been to Charlotte, much less than ever been to the beach, or Charleston or DC or Europe. “And we're talking about people who feel like that's all there is. And what's important for everybody around this table is we got to convince them otherwise, that there is so much more.
“We talk about how to really fix this. Yes, the immediate way is to lock back guys up. But for the long term, we this will only change if we change hearts and minds, and hearts and minds will only be changed through relationships that we have all got to make. We’ve got to make relationships with people where it’s tough,” Dorsey said.
Beacon Foundation Co-Founder Frank Nash introduced himself by saying he grew up in New Jersey and moved to Chester as an adult. As a kid he can remember when kids and their parents got along and yes, there may have been fights, “but the next day, you’re friends, and you’re playing on the same team, playing baseball or soccer together.”
The Beacon Foundation wants to work with the Chester County School District and begin their mentoring program for the rising fifth grade students.
According to their website (Carolinabf.org) their plan is to select rising fifth graders and rising ninth grade students to participate in their mentorship program. Once enrolled in the program, the mentees stay in it until graduation. Nash explained why the Beacon Foundation mentorship is beginning with those grades.
“We did surveys, not only in Chester County, but Fairfield and we did some up north as well. We were initially going to start with kids going into high school, but the data that we got back was you have to get them sooner than that. So we started with seventh grade, but the data said you have to start sooner than that.
“So what we are going to do is start with a group of fifth grade kids; this is going to be the pilot year, and because we were going to start with ninth grade, and we had some rising ninth graders selected, we’re going to get a group of those kids as well.
“Our program will take the kids all the way through high school, get them prepared for after graduation, take them to place outside of Chester, to places and events they’ve probably never seen: sporting events, art shows, maybe take them to Washington, D.C., show them there is more to life that just right here.
“With the fifth grade class, we’re going to do the same thing. The plan is when the fifth grade class gets to the ninth grade, the ninth graders will be graduating, and we will just continue the cycle of the program,” Nash said.
“Of course, this program costs money, so we are seeking grants and other sponsorships, and as the program grows, the number of kids we can reach increases. We are starting here in Chester, but the goal is to encompass the entire county, and then hopefully grow it to the tri-county area,” Nash said.
“This will take some time, but we have good people on our leadership board,” he said.
“This is a legitimate plan, and the kids need this: the data shows that you have to reach them before they get to high school. You start losing them (to these other influences) in middle school,” he said.
Another component of the mentorship program will be a parenting portion, Nash added, “because there's no need to be working with a child doing something with a child, and you send them home. And they pick up bad habits all over again, right back to square one,” he said.
The Beacon Foundation is a 501 (c) 3 non-profit organization. To learn more about their mission and their vision, visit https://carolinabf.org.