Devils and Highlanders

A good opponent and their own mistakes proved to be more than Great Falls could overcome in last week’s season opener as the Red Devils dropped a 42-6 decision to Heathwood Hall.

Great Falls went three-and-out on the game’s first possession and punted it away. The Highlanders needed just five plays to cover 65 yards. Quarterback Patrick Belk capped the march with a 7-yard fade pass to 6’6 tight end A.J. King to put the home team up 7-0.