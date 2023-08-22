A good opponent and their own mistakes proved to be more than Great Falls could overcome in last week’s season opener as the Red Devils dropped a 42-6 decision to Heathwood Hall.
Great Falls went three-and-out on the game’s first possession and punted it away. The Highlanders needed just five plays to cover 65 yards. Quarterback Patrick Belk capped the march with a 7-yard fade pass to 6’6 tight end A.J. King to put the home team up 7-0.
The Highlanders forced another quick Great Falls punt and got a long return to give the offense a short field to work with. Belk took it in on an eight-yard keeper to stake his team to a 14-0 lead.
Penalties, particularly on offense, started to pile up on Great Falls and thwart any offensive rhythm or continuity. The Red Devils were flagged seven times (almost all on offense) in the first nine minutes of the game. That backed them up on their next possession and they had to punt out of their own end zone. Heathwood Hall managed to get a partial block and prime field position inside the Red Devil 10. Belk fired a touchdown pass on the first play of the ensuing drive and it was 21-0.
Belk ran for a score and threw another as the Highlanders went up 35-0 at the break.
Great Falls was dealing with a number of injuries by the time the second half rolled around, including to receiver and defensive back Ty Bell and quarterback TreMaine Caldwell. The latter came back into the game, though, and helped get his team on the board. Rico McCullough (who also had a long completion stepping in at quarterback) snared an interception and had a nice return to put his team in business. Caldwell evaded a rush and hit receiver Zaquan Talford in stride for a 35-yard touchdown. A try for two failed, but that pulled the Devils to within 35-6. Heathwood Hall scored a final late touchdown for the 42-6 final.
Coach Brian Kane said good competition and too many errors made for a long night.
“They were a good team,” he said. “We have to clean up our mistakes and be more physical.”
Still, with several starters on the sidelines, he was pleased with the overall effort.
“The kids we had left on the field kept playing,” he said.
Now 0-1, Great Falls goes to Lee Central this week.