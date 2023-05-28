The body of a York County man that had been reported missing was found in Chester County on Friday.
The Chester County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert on social media Friday that there was a heavy law enforcement presence at the intersection of I-77 and Old Richburg Road. That alert was issued at 11:40 p.m. with the only information provided being that an investigation was taking place. By Saturday morning, a second announcement came, that being that a body had been located in some woods in the area. The deceased was identified as Mr. Kevin David Eby, who had been missing from his home in York County since May 14.