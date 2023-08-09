Good day Chester, Buddy here again this week, so let’s talk.
The world is full of all kinds of dogs – lap dogs, hunting dogs, pampered dogs, hot dogs – but one of the most important is the working dog. Most important of these would be the K-9 cop, who is a partner in justice to law enforcement.
Working dogs such as the K-9 cops have come a long way since the 1960s and 1970s when police dogs were pretty much unapproachable. Back at that time, police dogs were basically used as weapons to law enforcement as attack dogs.
Today, by contrast, police departments understand the most valuable part of a police dog isn’t his mouth but his or her nose. Humans have yet to invent a machine that is as sensitive or accurate as a dog’s sense of smell. While police K-9s do run down bad guys, they are also used for tracking missing people, whether fugitives or lost children, and even turn on their tremendous sense of smell to sniff out contraband drugs.
The popularity of canine law enforcers has also been on the rise in the last decade or so, particularly since the 9/11 attack in New York City.
Dogs have been used by law enforcement agencies for over 100 years. The English used Bloodhounds while searching for Jack the Ripper in 1888, and during that time they allowed canines to accompany the Bobbies (police) on patrol. In 1899, in Ghent, Belgium, police started formally training dogs for police work. By 1910, Germany had police dogs in over 600 of their largest cities.
In 1938, South London introduced two specially trained Labrador Retrievers to the Metropolitan Police Force to accompany Bobbies on patrol. In the 1970s the use of dogs in law enforcement took a foothold in the United States. Now they are considered a part of the police force, even wear their own badges and are protected just as their human handlers are.
From the hundreds of dog breeds, there are some that are widely known for their presence in law enforcement. The most widely trained dogs for regular patrol work is the German Shepherds. Other favorite breeds include the Labrador Retriever, Belgian Malinois and the Dutch Shepherd. Certain breeds have been used for special purposes, such as detecting illegal drugs or explosives and tracking fugitives or missing persons.
K-9 officers have been used in law enforcement for centuries. They can perform a wide range of duties and services that even their human counterparts can’t accomplish. Some of them may surprise you!
The Greeks, Persians, Babylonians and Assyrians were the first cultures to use dogs for policing. Even ancient groups used these dogs as guard dogs or for search and rescue. Police dogs were first used in 1907 in New York City. The NYPD’s first K-9 unit was called Patrol Squad One.
The first K-9 police dogs were German Shepherds. German Shepherds were also used in World War I, World II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War. While they are a historical breed, they are well known for their size, superior intelligence and work ethic.
The second most common breed of police dog is a Belgian Malinois. They are similar to German Shepherds but are smaller and sleeker. They were imported from Europe, where they were used for herding sheep. They are also well known for their endurance, speed, intelligence and high intensity.
Each K-9’s career only lasts about six to eight years. The dogs will usually not be on active duty any longer than this. There are some dogs who actively fight crime for 10 years though, but that’s rare.
During their years as police dogs they will learn a number of skills. Some can tell the difference between identical twins. Twins can be hard to tell apart, even for parents, but they differ slightly in their genes, allowing them to have different fingerprints. It’s hard for humans to see these little differences because you only use your eyes. Trained dogs, however, use their noses to tell the difference between identical twins.
A dog’s nose is 10,000 times more sensitive and can smell things humans can’t. A police dog can smell a human buried up to 12 feet underground and even find remains that were buried long ago. In 2017, dogs detected the remains of an Irish railway worker who perished in 1836 in Duffy’s Cut, Pennsylvania. That’s why they are used in search and rescue where people are buried in rubble, like the collapsed condominium building in Florida a few years ago.
K-9 officers keep billions of dollars of drugs off our streets every year. Have you ever wondered how they train dogs to search for drugs? Well, K-9 dogs are able to find drugs because they associate them with their favorite toys. One of the most common toys is a white towel, which is used for a game of tug-of-war. To simplify the explanation, the trainer will let the dog play with the towel for some time before the trainer alters the towel’s smell. After a few weeks, the trainer will wrap marijuana inside the towel. While the dog searches for his favorite toy, he begins to associate the smell of drugs with the sight of his towel. The trainer will do this with other drugs and also common chemicals found in bombs. The dog soon learns if he sniffs out these targets, he will get to play with the toy. Rewards of playtime are frequently used for a job well done.
Recently, K-9 dogs have been trained to sniff out electronics like hard drives, thumb drives and other pieces of technology to find illegal data. Miraculously, a K-9 recently was able to locate a thumb drive containing child pornography. It was hidden four layers deep inside of a tin box located in a metal cabinet. Officers have to be careful though, because not every computer drive has illegal material on it. The dogs are trained to find drives that are hidden far away from the main computers.
Each police K-9 costs approximately $15,000 to obtain and train. Many of these dogs are purchased and trained with money seized from criminals engaged in drug trafficking. While the Shepherds may be the favorite dogs for training, many K-9 dogs are obtained from local shelters. K-9 dogs are not always purebreds. Mixed breeds can make great K-9 dogs as well and some are located in shelters around the country. A good dog for scent work can be obtained from a variety of places. Shelters, private homes and adoption agencies can supply excellent dogs that love to work.
The handler is responsible for feeding, grooming and taking care of the dog and most will live out their days with the handler after they retire from K-9 service since they have spent every waking minute of the day with their handler. Some police dogs compete against each other and win prizes in annual training competitions. Both male and female dogs make great K-9 officers.