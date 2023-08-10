New CFO to serve MUSC Health Lancaster and Chester medical centers
MUSC Health Lancaster and Chester medical centers have named Melissa Packer as the new chief financial officer (CFO) for the division.
“I am pleased to announce that Melissa Packer has been named CFO for the MUSC Health-Lancaster Division. In this role, Melissa will provide financial support for each hospital in Lancaster and Chester and our future Indian Land location,” said Scott Broome, CEO of MUSC Health-Lancaster Division. “Melissa’s 30 years of hospital finance experience makes her well-suited for the position.”
Packer comes to MUSC Health from Duke LifePoint Hospitals in Wilson, North Carolina, where she served as chief financial officer. Prior to that, she served as CFO for several health systems, including LifePoint Hospitals in Winfield, Alabama, and Ascension Health – St. Vincent’s Health System in Birmingham, Alabama.
Packer received a Bachelor of Science in Finance and Management Science from the University of South Carolina. She is a member of the Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA).
Packer joined MUSC Health on Aug. 7, 2023.
