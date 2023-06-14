Sweet summertime is quickly approaching, and while this means more time spent with loved ones and pleasant weather, it also means an increased risk of food borne illnesses. People tend to cook outdoors more often in the summer months and bacteria multiply faster when it’s warm outside. Fortunately, there are steps that can be taken to reduce the risk of our summer gatherings ending in discomfort.

First things first, we should prioritize cleanliness. Proper hand washing is one of the most effective ways to prevent foodborne illness. Be sure you wash your hands for at least 20 seconds with warm soapy water and do this frequently. Some key times to wash up are before eating, when preparing food, after using the restroom, or when your hands look dirty. It is also important to wash all produce under running water before eating, cutting, peeling, or cooking as well. If a clean source of water is unavailable, bring water with you or pack moist towelettes for cleaning hands and surfaces. Also, be sure that you use clean and separate utensils, plates, and cutting boards for raw meats, cooked meats, and other foods. Bring extra utensils and plates when cooking outside and store raw foods separately from ready to eat foods to help minimize the risk of cross contamination.