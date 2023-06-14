Sweet summertime is quickly approaching, and while this means more time spent with loved ones and pleasant weather, it also means an increased risk of food borne illnesses. People tend to cook outdoors more often in the summer months and bacteria multiply faster when it’s warm outside. Fortunately, there are steps that can be taken to reduce the risk of our summer gatherings ending in discomfort.
First things first, we should prioritize cleanliness. Proper hand washing is one of the most effective ways to prevent foodborne illness. Be sure you wash your hands for at least 20 seconds with warm soapy water and do this frequently. Some key times to wash up are before eating, when preparing food, after using the restroom, or when your hands look dirty. It is also important to wash all produce under running water before eating, cutting, peeling, or cooking as well. If a clean source of water is unavailable, bring water with you or pack moist towelettes for cleaning hands and surfaces. Also, be sure that you use clean and separate utensils, plates, and cutting boards for raw meats, cooked meats, and other foods. Bring extra utensils and plates when cooking outside and store raw foods separately from ready to eat foods to help minimize the risk of cross contamination.
Another important rule to follow with summer food safety is to not play guessing games when it comes to cooking meats. Always use a meat thermometer to make sure that meats are cooked to the proper internal temperature to avoid foodborne illness. Burgers should be cooked to 160°F, chicken and turkey to 165°F, and steaks to 145°F. Keep in mind that meats and poultry tend to brown quickly on the outside when cooked on a grill, so using a thermometer will ensure they are in fact cooked through. To accurately measure the internal temperature of meat, insert the thermometer into the middle of the thickest portion, avoiding any bones and fat. Be sure to wash your thermometer in between temperature checks as well.
Lastly, to keep our summer food safe, we want to avoid the temperature “danger zone” when it comes to storing our foods. The “danger zone” is the temperature range where harmful bacteria can begin to grow- between 40°F and 140°F. The key here is to keep hot foods hot and cold foods cold. For hot foods, keep them in a warm oven, on a heated grill rack or in another heated container. Cold foods should be served immediately on ice or in a cool container. Perishable foods should not be kept out for more than two hours or for more than one hour when the temperature outdoors reach 90°F. At outdoor gatherings, perishable foods should be placed in an insulated cooler with ice packs and kept out of the sun. Once back home, put all food in the fridge immediately. It is also recommended that containers of leftovers be labeled and used within 3-4 days.
For more nutrition information, visit the Clemson Extension Home & Garden Information Center at https://hgic.clemson.edu/. You can also learn more about health and nutrition programs offered virtually and in-person in Chester County by contacting Rural Health and Nutrition Agent, Hannah Shifflette, at 803-697-1008.