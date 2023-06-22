New Fort Lawn FD station will be good for the next half-century
Almost one year ago, Fort Lawn Fire Chief David Dutton sat down with The N&R to talk about the plans for the new Fort Lawn Fire Station. A year later, he held one of the shovels that broke ground on that same facility.
The plans developed into a more complete form than what he shared with The N&R in that article a year ago. The afternoon of the groundbreaking, Chief Dutton shared the details of the plans for new fire station, built within sight of the current station, with State Rep. Randy Ligon, who helped secure money for the new facility.
The fire station contains space for the Chief, living quarters for the firefighters, admin spaces for his officers and space for EMTs and an ambulance assigned to the Fort Lawn area.
The total building is about 9,600 sq. ft. and will also contain bays to house all of the department’s various fire vehicles that are used in daily operations. The Department’s special swiftwater rescue truck and equipment will be housed in what is the current fire station.
“So far, we have everything that we wanted and we’re still under budget,” Chief Dutton said.
Contractor Maria Hedgpath with Fern Creek and M-Con said the construction should be complete in nine months.
The current fire station will be turned into a maintenance area, Chief Dutton shared. The old community fire station will become a training center.
“In effect, you’ll have one big fire complex here,” he said.
“This new station will be exactly what we were looking for: it’s functional, it’s going to allow us to expand our capabilities, as far as 24-hour staffing, it’s going to bring some of our larger apparatus from the substation to here. We have a new aerial truck that’s going to be here within the next 14 months. It would not have fit in the substation, but it will fit in a bay in the new fire station. This station design will give us plenty of room to keep expanding and keep up with the industrial and residential and nature-based tourism we have coming,” the Chief said.
He said the cost of the station is about $2 million, with funds obtained in the state budget by Rep. Ligon.
“Establishing this fire station goes back a couple of years to the Gallo Winery project being announced,” Rep. Ligon said, “one of the boxes we couldn’t check at the time was adequate police and fire protection. Of course, Sheriff Dorsey has stepped up patrols in this area, and the Town of Fort Lawn has their own police force that has stepped up their efforts. This is our contribution from the state to the commitment that we made to Gallo and the people of Chester County, that we were going to bring a good industry here, with a lot of good jobs,” he said.
The Fort Lawn Fire Department needs the range of equipment that will be housed at the new station to accomplish their various fire suppression missions, such as industrial fire protection and residential fire protection, as well as specialized rescues as the ones that the swiftwater rescue team might conduct. (The swiftwater rescue unit has already responded to six water rescue calls on the Catawba River between Landsford Canal and Great Falls).
During the groundbreaking ceremonies, Chief Dutton said the past 36 months, from the time he was informed that he had been selected as Chief of the Fort Lawn FD, “has been an absolute Cannonball Run here at the department…in the past six months, our ISO rating has dropped from a 5 in the city and a 6 in the county to a 4 district-wide. We have the fourth ladder truck in the county, and the first for Fort Lawn Fire Department. And we have Heavy Rescue 240, currently the largest rescue truck in the county,” Chief Dutton said.
“That rescue truck consolidated us taking four trucks to on -- it covers hazmat, it is a pumper truck with 750 gallons of water, it serves high angle rescue, rope rescue and auto extrication.
“If you look at the fleet of trucks we have here, we have outfitted and upgraded and built from the ground up every truck out here, except for two: they were provided by Chester County,” he said, adding many of the vehicles were upfitted by the volunteers of the department. In the past three years the Fort Lawn FD has saved the fire district over $2.3 million by building the fire apparatus that they have needed in-house.
“We've come a long way but we’ve still got a long way to go,” the Chief said, “Starting in July, we're going to be advancing into a tier three station. That means every time an EMS call comes out within our fire district, Fort Lawn Fire Department will be responding to that call to put first responders on scene sooner.
“Starting July 1st, the first paid staff will be in this station from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., which is going to provide additional fire service and reduce response times. But it'll also give our volunteers a break,” he said.
“This station has been a long time coming for Fort Lawn, we kind of put the horses before the barn with the trucks we have. But this station is going to allow us in the future to have 24/48 staffing here. And we also thought ahead as a 50-year station. So when we build this fire station, it should adequately serve us for the next 50 years,” Chief Dutton said.
Rep. Ligon said in his remarks, “We promised Gallo that we would protect their facility and we would do our best as a town of Fort Lawn and we would step up and one of the boxes we couldn't quite check yet was the fire protection of a building of that size, that million plus square foot building right down the street.
“So this is what it takes to protect a building in a business like that. They're here as good corporate citizens. They're going to hire a lot of folks; they’re already doing it. Our job is the city and the citizens and the volunteers that are so important here in Fort Lawn, to stand ready and stand by. And of course, we hope they never need us. But we're here if they do.”
County Administrator Brian Hester thanked Rep. Ligon for representing the Fort Lawn in Columbia, and not just Fort Lawn, but all over Chester County.
Hester told the crowd, “I just retired from law enforcement as a chief deputy for a sheriff's office with 350,000 population in the county and an 800-man agency. Public service, public safety is a priority with me. And that's not just in law enforcement. That's our firefighters. That's our EMS. And without that in our community, what do we have? We're not ever going to have a community, right? We have to have that first. And that's those basic needs like food, water, housing and public safety… One of my priorities as the new county administrator is to see that our fire, EMS and our law enforcement get the funding that they need, and figure out how to help…and to provide the service to all of the county that we need.
“And that comes with full time EMS, full time firefighters, so that when something happens in the middle of night, and I thank the volunteers, and I'm not saying let's get away from a volunteer system, we love our volunteers, and I thank you for volunteering…I'm looking to see coverage seven days a week for all of our community, and I'm committed to helping fire departments do that and whatever it takes,” he said.