It’s been investigated by three law enforcement agencies over a period of 16 months, but no one has yet been arrested for forging more than $18,000 worth of checks from City of Chester bank accounts.
Following the termination of Stephanie Jackson as city administrator last March, the News & Reporter filed a Freedom of Information Act request for several months of emails from her City account and reviewed more than 10,000 pages of resulting documents. Among those were several discussions of forged checks, which was first mentioned in an email from Jackson to several members of City staff, Mayor Wanda Stringfellow and Chester City Council members Annie Reid, Carlos Williams and Robbie King-Boyd, all of whom were on the finance committee at that time.
“I want to make you aware that we had some fraudulent activity on our general operating account,” Jackson wrote. “Two checks fraudulently written to two separate individuals with Charlotte, North Carolina addresses totaling $18,082.69 were presented to our bank for payment. Mrs. Reid’s signature and my signature were forged. It has not been determined what bank the individuals used to cash the checks. The checks cleared our bank account, however, the bank recognized that the checks were fraudulent and notified Ms. Reid and me this morning.”
Jackson said the bank (First Citizens) would replace the money since the checks were not authorized. Jackson said a police report had been filed and that the Chester Police Department was investigating the matter in hopes of determining “who committed this crime.”
Having knowledge of which signatures were required on City of Chester checks gave the appearance that whoever forged the checks either worked for the City or had some knowledge of City financial protocol. Stringfellow asked who had access to paper checks and the finance office. Jackson listed the individuals who had that access, but said checks stayed locked up during off hours. She then offered a clarification that what was used was not an actual City check.
“These scammers are apparently skilled as they created a fraudulent check that looked almost identical to a real check, but there were two differences that caught the eye of the bank. Also, it looked like our signatures were copied and pasted on the created check which tells me that the person(s) had received one of our checks before that contained signatures,” Jackson wrote.
On March 7, a member of City staff emailed Jackson (who was apparently out sick) that someone from First Citizens had called her about an important issue and needed to speak with her as soon as possible. On March 10, Jackson emailed then-Interim Police Chief Milton Sims to convey that First Citizens had images of what they believed to be suspects in the fraudulent/forged check scheme.
“(They) sent me the pictures in a secure email that have been downloaded on my computer,” Jackson said. She urged Sims to contact the bank, if he had not already, to obtain any other information that could prove helpful in the case.
Sims referred the case to the State law Enforcement Division (SLED) which at the time was already investigating several City matters, including the possible misappropriation of grant money (there was none, it was deposited in the incorrect account) and possible malfeasance in regards to payment of state retirement funds (none was found though a lawsuit was filed by multiple City employees). The News & Reporter obtained copies of all those investigations from SLED through a Freedom of Information Act request.
Information from SLED indicates that the checks were deposited in a First Citizens Bank automatic teller machines in Charlotte. A SLED special agent contacted Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) Detective Alec Campbell and requested his assistance in the investigation. Campbell received relevant evidence, including copies of the forged checks and information from the bank.
“Det. Campbell found connections with the City of Chester forged checks to an ongoing mail theft ring he was currently investigating in the Charlotte, North Carolina area. Det. Campbell provided a CMPD incident report documenting the ongoing investigation in his jurisdiction…there was no connection to any City of Chester government employee receiving any benefit from the forged checks,” the SLED report said.
The News & Reporter obtained a report from the CMPD through a Freedom of Information Act request, but it contained very little information aside from the specific amount of the two checks (one was for $9,190.96 and the other was for $8,891.74). The report, like the initial incident report from the City of Chester Police, does mention the names of two individuals to whom the checks were made out. Since neither has been arrested or charged with any crime at this point, the News & Reporter will not publish the names. The only other information provided by CMPD was that the investigation into the case remained open.
Other emails culled from Jackson’s account reference members of City staff undergoing training on a fraud reduction system known as “positive pay.” When Jackson was dismissed as administrator in late March of 2022, there was brief expression of frustration from some members of council that the positive pay system had been offered earlier by not utilized by the City. Chester City Council discussed the forged checks briefly in open session on one occasion last year but the matter has not been brought up since.
Multiple media agencies in the Charlotte area have reported on the problem of mail theft and fraud in recent years, including thieving of checks, with arrests made in a number of cases.