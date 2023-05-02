It’s been investigated by three law enforcement agencies over a period of 16 months, but no one has yet been arrested for forging more than $18,000 worth of checks from City of Chester bank accounts.

Following the termination of Stephanie Jackson as city administrator last March, the News & Reporter filed a Freedom of Information Act request for several months of emails from her City account and reviewed more than 10,000 pages of resulting documents. Among those were several discussions of forged checks, which was first mentioned in an email from Jackson to several members of City staff, Mayor Wanda Stringfellow and Chester City Council members Annie Reid, Carlos Williams and Robbie King-Boyd, all of whom were on the finance committee at that time.

