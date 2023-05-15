CHESTER — Crystal Dawn Melton, 47, passed away Tuesday, May 9, 2023.
She was the daughter of Peggy Smith Morrison and the late Samuel M. Morrison.
She is also survived by two daughters, Brianna Melton and Khloe H. Melton; two brothers, Dustin Morrison and Donnie Melton; and four sisters, Kristy Melton, Michelle Huffstetler, Brandy Melton and Rebecca Barrett, all of Chester.
Pollard Funeral Home.