A community crime working group heard some comments from Chester County Sheriff Max Dorsey at their most recent meeting. Dorsey touched on the recent rise in crime and shooting incidents in Chester and he explained some of the challenges law enforcement agencies face in dealing with crime.
Sheriff Dorsey started his remarks by explaining the group, which meets monthly at the CURES Chester Event Center, was formed because the violence that was happening last year, around Mother’s Day.
“About a year ago, we had an uptick in gun violence in and around the city, and from a law enforcement perspective, our message is we have been doing the best we can to be reactive; it’s difficult to be proactive with limited resources. So what do we do? We enlist the help of the community. And so that's really what this was. And so we put out an all call, and our first meeting was at sheriff's office in the lobby. And several people in here are some of those initial members or people who came. And so there's been this ebb and flow of this group. There's, there's been some great community initiatives that have come out of this group,” he said, mentioning that Pastor Israel Bunting and Chester residents Ken and Dawn Lebbon have spearheaded some cleanup efforts in the Brooklyn neighborhood.
The group is about looking for other solutions to the violent crime problem, Sheriff Dorsey said.
“We recognize the law enforcement perspective, we got to do all that we can do. And we’ve got to lock up bad guys, that's our job. But we also need help from everyone else. We need help from parents, we need help from teachers, we need help from churches and from community members to do their part in helping us prevent these acts of violence,” he said.
Law enforcement is using every means they can apply to control the spread of violent incidents, and one of the methods Dorsey spoke about was placing cameras at strategic locations in the county.
“This community has heard me talk about cameras. And so we have we pitched this idea to the community, because I knew there'd be some anxiety about cameras being set up in our community. And we've done a lot of research; we vetted it with a lot of companies.
“We received the approval of county council to fund it, we have entered into a contract with a company to install around 24 cameras throughout Chester County.
“There have been some hiccups along the way. There have been some permitting issues. It has just slowed down the process. But I have been told that those permits have been issued. And so we are now back in the process of putting these cameras up. These cameras are being paid for with savings from our agency from last fiscal year,” he said.
The camera system Dorsey has chosen, the Flock system of cameras he demonstrated back in 2020, will integrate with camera systems in neighboring jurisdictions, extending the reach of the coverage for law enforcement.
“We’ve put a lot of time and effort in placing those cameras, where we can get the most bang for our buck. And we use data to kind of drive the position of those cameras,” Dorsey said, adding there is a lot of educated guesswork as to the best placements for the cameras that goes on as well.
Sheriff Dorsey said in addition to making sure that Exit 65 onto I-77 is covered, the CCSO has a good plan to cover in and around the city at what he calls the “Bypass bubble.”
“We’re hoping that’s going to give us an advantage. Because what’s happening is these shots fired calls are happening, there are no witnesses, or at least no witnesses that will cooperate, and the Sheriff’s deputies pull up on the scene, and at best, we have a few shell casings that we have to go with (as evidence),” he said.
Another thing hampering Dorsey and the other law enforcement agencies is staffing problems. The Chester County Sheriff’s Office is short about eight positions in the Operations division, which means “we have less investigators, we have less narcotics investigators, we have less directed patrol officers, and we have less patrol officers…the purpose of the Sheriff’s Office is to number one, prevent crime and number two, to respond to crime. Quickly, rapidly. And so our goal is to get people out in the field and get them out there where there will be a visible threat to crime in the community, a deterrent and then be able to respond when necessary,” Dorsey said.
“Just because of hiring difficulties, we don't have enough deputies and all the deputies that we do have are working lots of hours. It’s because of their sacrifices that we have what we have. And so I'm honored and I'm really humbled to know that they sacrifice to serve this community,” he said.
Not only are the officers covering the community, they are also supplementing the officers that the understrength City of Chester Police Department is able to put on the street.
“The officers in positions that I have, not only are they overworked and patrolling throughout our county, they are now assuming a greater role in the municipality of Chester. And so we're responding to 20 to 40% of the calls in the city, depending on the day.”
The Town of Great Falls just a few weeks ago, became at full strength, and they are experiencing some violent incidents, but nothing like what is happening in Chester.
“It’s like Beirut,” said Alex Oliphant.
Sheriff Dorsey explained, “This gunfire is happening because people with guns are driving around the city, and when they see an opportunity, they fire out the window or when they see somebody that they want to kill they shoot at them on the sidewalk. Or if they think that they're in your house, they shoot through your front door and through your window.”
Sheriff Dorsey has been asking for and getting help from other law enforcement agencies. He explained to the working group, “We've been asking for help. We've been getting it from SLED. You have seen SLED and game wardens and Probation, Pardon and Parole agents here in the city. That’s due to Police Chief Curtis Singleton asking for that help.
“And since all this has happened, we have had the helicopter up there. And I know that's unnerving, to some degree, but we're using that as a deterrent, but also the ability to rapidly react if something was to happen.
“When things like this shooting happens, we're terrified of retaliation. And so anything we can do to suppress that retaliation from happening, we're trying to do that. The helicopter plays into that.
There are some people that don’t like the helicopter, and they say this isn’t Beirut, this is America, and we shouldn't have that kind of activity hovering over our community. And I wish we didn't have to, but right now, I think it's a tool that is necessary,” he said.
In the second part of this story in an upcoming issue, read Sheriff Max Dorsey’s comments on other law enforcement challenges to fighting crime in Chester County, and what circumstances he believes are fueling these violent incidents.