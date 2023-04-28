Crime working group

The Crime Working Group consists of community members and law enforcement officers, meeting to discuss issue on crime and find solutions. The group meets monthly at the Cehster Event Center.

 BY BRIAN GARNER/THE N&R

A community crime working group heard some comments from Chester County Sheriff Max Dorsey at their most recent meeting. Dorsey touched on the recent rise in crime and shooting incidents in Chester and he explained some of the challenges law enforcement agencies face in dealing with crime.

Sheriff Dorsey started his remarks by explaining the group, which meets monthly at the CURES Chester Event Center, was formed because the violence that was happening last year, around Mother’s Day.

