Ongoing events at Battered But Not Broken
Battered But Not Broken, 564 Old York Road, Chester, has a series of ongoing events. Call 803-385-2290 for details about any of the listed information.
Wheelin’ Sportsmen will hold a dove hunt on Saturday, Sept. 2, at Bass Road Dove Field (USFS-managed property between Abbeville and Greenwood). The event is open to 30 hunters. Any mobility-impaired hunters or service-connected disabled veterans should email Wheelin’ Sportsmen Coordinator Gary Peters at beehuntersc@gmail.com or text 803-665-7126 for details.
The ninth annual Jingle Bell Bazaar: Indoor Holiday Art Market will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, at the Gateway Conference Center in Richburg. Vendor registration is now open to the public. Call 803-581-2030 or email to artschester@truvista.net.