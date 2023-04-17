Hesitant about adding to Gateway
development, Patel is beginning to
see light at the end of the (road)
The Gateway to Chester County is filled with lots of possibilities and potential; getting to those possibilities is sometimes a bit of a rough road.
Really.
The condition of Commerce Drive, literally the “Gateway to Chester County” (and incidentally, the Gateway Conference Center) is something that concerns HMS Vice President of Management’s Bhavin Patel. HMS is the investment and management firm that owns the Holiday Inn Express and the BP gas station, both of which are located adjacent to the Gateway Conference Center and accessed by the same Commerce Drive.
Patel previously brought the condition of the road to the attention of the Gateway District Steering Committee (Patel is the Committee’s secretary) and when the Steering Committee met recently in a workshop with members of Chester County Council, he brought it to their attention as well. Most recently the Steering Committee including Patel discussed the condition of the road that is often the first thing visitors see when they enter into Chester County with County Administrator Brian Hester.
Patel sat down with The N&R recently to discuss the road and what’s being done to improve it.
He said he drives the road every day to get to his office at the Holiday Inn Express.
“Everyone knows where Commerce Drive is, if you’re a local or even a visitor, you’ve driven on Commerce Drive. The conditions are self-explanatory to anyone who’s been on the road or gone through the area.
“The road has a lot of potholes, there is no curb and guttering and the road has deteriorated. There is a quantity of mud and gravel, which have been churned up over the years, because of the lack of maintenance and the sub-quality construction when the road was built, 15 or 20 years ago.
“But with the current development in Chester County, particularly this corridor along I-77, compared to what Richburg was 10 or 15 years ago, the population and the density as far as traffic has increased tremendously,” Patel said.
“That means the road is being used more frequently. And once the Gateway opened up, about 10 years ago, that road is getting used all of the time. It’s the only road in and out of the Conference Center and the whole Gateway District. We added this hotel on and we went operational in 2019, so our guests and our staff and I have been using this road pretty much every day since then.
Chester County Economic Development also has their offices located in the Conference Center, so that is seeing traffic every day.
Patel said the activity at his hotel also increased the traffic, and he’s sure there will be other developments that will come to the area, adding more to the traffic.
He pointed out that the traffic is not all light car and truck traffic either, that a lot of over the road tractor-trailer drivers are delivering supplies and product to the industries along the I-77 corridor, and some are delivering building materials for those industries and businesses that are being constructed. Many of those drivers are staying at the Holiday Inn Express, so Commerce Drive is also seeing heavy truck traffic.
Much of Commerce Drive, perhaps the most crucial part before you get to the Gateway, is owned by Chester County. This is also the piece of Commerce Drive that needs the most repairs.
Patel says he doesn’t think the current condition of the road makes a great first impression on representatives from potential industries looking at Chester County as a possible location, or to people who are visiting the county.
“The biggest concern is the impression of the Gateway District. This is the gateway to Chester County, no matter if you are heading to Chester, Fort Lawn, Great Falls or Richburg, wherever you’re going in Chester County, when you’re coming off of I-77 this is where you are going through.
“We want to present an image as Chester County, and the county through the Steering Committee are working on a few projects that will change the look and feel of this whole interchange out here, and attract not just visitors, but also the citizens and the growing population that will grow from the housing developments going in the area.
“So the biggest things are appearance and providing a safe, positive environment. The positive part starts with the road infrastructure. The safe part starts with the lighting projects the county is working on, through the Steering Committee, Chester County and county council,” Patel said.
Development only happens when there is safety and the positive elements, Patel said. His company HMS has plans for future development around the hotel, perhaps some retail opportunities and maybe even a quality restaurant, Patel said.
“We’ve been here since 1993. We’ve seen this place grow, and it’s done tremendously in the last few decades, and it’s going to be even better in the next decades. So how do we make that appealing?
“It starts with this. We can put up any development we want, but at the end of the day if the infrastructure is not there, it’s hard for anybody else to come here,” he said.
“On a positive note, in the last few weeks since we have a new County Administrator and a new set of County Council members; both council and the administrator now know about this. Until this point, they had heard about this issue, or not heard about this issue and there was confusion as to who owns the road and who doesn’t. But I think we’ve cleared all those hurdles. Brian Hester is aware of the issue and so is county council. Everybody is working together,” Patel said.
Patel, the county engineers and some council members have recently visited the site and noted the issues on Commerce Drive. The engineers are working on the plan to figure out how the road can be improved and maybe even widened into a two-lane road with a turn lane, so that traffic can flow more smoothly and 18-wheelers have a better turn lane and are not constantly tearing up the stop sign at the intersection of Commerce Drive and Hwy. 9 as they are doing now.
Widening the road and possibly making two exit lanes means people can get in and out of the district easier, Patel said.
“When the Gateway has an event, everyone usually comes in about the same time and nine times out of ten, leaving at the same time when the event is over. How do we manage that? The answer may be two exit lanes so that traffic is not backed up as far when they leave an event,” Patel said.
A month or so ago, Patel was not optimistic about HMS wanting to add to the development that was already accessed from Commerce Drive. But after a couple of productive meetings with county council and the County Administrator Brian Hester, Patel can begin to see the light at the end of the tunnel. Or the end of the road, in this case.
“I’m pretty confident with the new leadership we have at the county council level and with our new County Administrator, that we’ll get this road done. And we’ll get it done in the right way, so it will last for the next 20 years.”