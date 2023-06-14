Good day Chester, Buddy here again the week addressing that age-old question of do dogs dream.
Compared to our humans, dogs are regular Rip Van Winkles. Dogs sleep roughly 12 hours a day and rarely suffer from insomnia. During those hours of slumber you might see your dog twitch, bark softly or appear to be running in their sleep and wonder if they are really dreaming.
Researchers have found that it’s fairly common for dogs to twitch their paws and make noises when they are asleep. Some dogs will move their legs as if they were in full stride, maybe chasing a squirrel or rabbit. Look closely and you might also notice the eyelids and whiskers twitching, indicating that he has fallen into the deep sleep stage.
But dogs don’t stay in that deep sleep for long. Most of the time, we sleep lightly and are aware of our surroundings.
Puppies and other infant animals are especially twitchy in their sleep. Like puppies, senior dogs also twitch more than middle-aged dogs. One theory is when your dog goes to sleep, his brain stem (especially the pons and medulla) send signals to relax the muscles, and this prevents your dog from actually jumping up to chase that dream squirrel or rabbit.
This part of the brain is thought to be underdeveloped in puppies and less efficient in older dogs. Regardless of the reasoning, even middle-aged dogs twitch, which means there’s definitely something going on in our heads when we sleep. These twitches are believed to be associated with dreams.
Since you can’t actually ask your dogs if they are dreaming and what they dream about, science has come up with some interesting ways to determine if dogs and other animals really do dream. Stanley Coren, a neuropsychological researcher, has studied the sleep cycles of dogs and says, “At the structural level, the brains of dogs are similar to those of humans. Also during sleep, the brain wave patterns of dogs are similar to those of humans and go through the same stages of electrical activity observed in humans, all consistent with the idea that dogs are dreaming.”
Researchers suggest that you can determine when your dog is dreaming. About two minutes after an average-sized dog falls asleep, his first dream should start. His breathing will become shallow and irregular, there may be muscle twitches, and his eyes might move behind closed eyelids because he is looking at the dream images as if they were real.
While no one can know exactly what your dogs dream about, researchers have observed that certain breeds of dogs tend to perform breed-specific behavior in their sleep when the pons is inoperative. The pons (Latin for bridge) is the largest part of the brain stem, located above the medulla and below the midbrain. It is a group of nerves that function as a connection between the cerebrum and the cerebellum. Pointers, for instance, point, and English Springer Spaniels exhibit flushing behavior during REM sleep. Other researchers suggest it is likely dogs dream about their everyday experiences, just like humans.
Dreaming about a pleasant activity is one thing, but what about when your dog seems distressed during sleep? Those whimpers, tiny howls or barks make you want to wake your dog up if he’s having a bad dream or possibly a nightmare. Waking a sleeping dog may not be the best idea. There is a reason for the old adage “let sleeping dogs lie.”
Disturbing a dog during REM sleep can result in serious consequences. Touching a dog when he is dreaming may startle him and cause him to bite or scratch you involuntarily. If you feel you have to wake a sleeping dog, it’s better to call his name loudly or make a noise, such as dropping an object on the floor. Then you can gently reassure him if he’s startled.
Sometimes though, twitching is not related to a dream at all. Your dog could be experiencing a seizure and you would be able to identify it by observing movements lasting longer than 30 seconds. The limbs tend to be rigid and stiff with more violent movement. Most dogs have a seizure while awake or shortly after waking up. If you suspect your dog is having a seizure, please take him to the vet as soon as possible with the time and length the seizure lasted and any other information you could provide to what might have caused the seizure, such as foods eaten or even the possibility that he may have gotten into some poison.
Rest assured that twitching during sleep is most often normal, so you might just want to take a moment to wonder what your pooch is dreaming about – and hope his dreams are sweet, fun ones.