Good day Chester, Buddy here again the week addressing that age-old question of do dogs dream.

Compared to our humans, dogs are regular Rip Van Winkles. Dogs sleep roughly 12 hours a day and rarely suffer from insomnia. During those hours of slumber you might see your dog twitch, bark softly or appear to be running in their sleep and wonder if they are really dreaming.

Buddy's mama, Ruth Whitman, is a retired banker in Chester County who loves dogs.