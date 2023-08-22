Great Falls looked for a new softball coach for a long time but it turned out that they didn’t have to look very far.
The school announced Monday the selection of its new head softball coach. Codi Horne has been selected to lead the Great Falls High School softball program. She serves as the first hire for new Athletic Director Joshua Jennings.
“We are incredibly excited to welcome Coach Horne as our new head softball coach,” Jennings said. “She brings a wealth of knowledge and experience that will immediately benefit our student-athletes. I am confident that her skillset and passion for the game will help elevate our program to the next level.”
Coach Horne has cherished the game she once played and now coaches from the moment she first held a softball. The foundation for her illustrious career began with the Chester Dixie League recreation program. Horne’s passion and dedication to the sport paved the way for her to play six years of high-level travel softball.
“I am thrilled about the opportunity to transform this program into a beacon of pride, a place where young Ladies will eagerly step onto the field, comprehending that persistent hard work genuinely reaps long-term rewards,” shared Horne. “I have several aspirations and strategies that I aim to infuse into the program, and I eagerly anticipate all that lies ahead!”
Horne participated in several showcase tournaments as a player, resulting in three college scholarship offers. Concurrently, she was chosen for Team USA and embarked on a 13-day journey to Australia, receiving guidance from the three-time softball gold medalist, Leah Amico O’Brian.
Horne is a 2019 graduate of Lewisville High School, where she was a vital component of the 2018 state championship team. Horne was a five-year varsity starter at Lewisville (one of the top programs in Class A) and emerged as one of the state’s top players. Additionally, she was honored with all-region recognition for five years and was a three-time all-state player. She recently served as an assistant coach for that program (a county and region rival for Great Falls just a few miles down the road). Lewisville Coach Jerry Thomas said he hated to lose Horne, but said he was proud of her climbing the coaching ladder and knows she will do a good job.
“She’s a hard worker and was a great motivator for our team. The growth she had in that department was huge. She understands what it takes to build a program. I think she’ll do a great job,” Thomas said.
Great Falls High School Principal Dr. Jamal Sanders watched Horne grow as a student athlete and said he looks forward to seeing her grow into her new role as coach.
“It is with great pride that we welcome Coach Horne to the Red Devil family,” said Dr. Jamal Sanders, principal of Great Falls High School, who served as Codi’s assistant principal in high school. “I’ve had the pleasure of watching Codi excel as a student-athlete, and I now have the privilege of supporting her as she takes our softball program to the next level.”
Horne replaces Martha Hayes, who stepped down at the end of this past season. The program has been on the upswing, with Great Falls winning three playoff games in the past two years, more than the previous 20 years combined. Hayes also helped establish a middle school team to provide a feeder system for the varsity program.