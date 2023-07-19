USC Union has announced its President’s List and Dean’s List for the spring 2023 semester. Students attending Palmetto College, the university’s online option, have also been named to the lists.
Tamika Boler of Carlisle was named to the President’s List for earning a grade point average of 4.0.
Local students named to the Dean’s List for earning grade point averages of 3.5 or above include Tykaylee Altman and Corenza Stewart, both of Carlisle, and Madison Stephenson of Chester.
Breosha Cunningham of Chester was named to the Dean’s List for Palmetto College for earning a grade point average of 3.5 or above.