Good day Chester, Buddy here again this week to talk about something all too common to those of you who own dogs, and that would be the all-too-common dog bite.
Unless you are a medical doctor you probably won’t be able to treat a dog bite should it happen to you. Few of you are lucky or confident enough to be able to provide your own emergency medical care in the case of a serious dog bite, or even know when and to whom you need to report a dog bite.
There are two things to do right away should you get bitten by a dog: contact the proper authorities and get medical attention for the bite. Dog bites can cause a puncture, scratch or laceration. Additionally, there may be bruising from the force of the bite even if the skin isn’t broken.
A dog bite can occur even if you know the owner of the dog and/or the dog. With any luck, the dog’s owner is present and cooperative.
In the best of worlds, you will be able to get the dog owner’s name, address, phone number and information about the dog (name, age, breed, shot history and their veterinarian’s name.) If the dog is wearing a license and/or rabies tag, you can photograph these for a quick way to get this information. Dogs can bite whether you are familiar with them or not. A friendly dog may bite simply by being startled unintentionally.
However, you may have to be quick. It’s all too common today for people to try to avoid responsibility or consequences in the case of a dog bite. Though you are likely to be shocked and upset in the aftermath of a dog bite, if it looks like the dog’s owner might try to flee with the dog, be ready to take photos or video of the dog, the owner, any of the owner’s companions who were present and the owner’s car. After all, isn’t that what cell phones are for? In the words of Judge Judy, they aren’t just for taking selfies or dirty pictures. If it’s possible, ask your companions or any willing bystanders if they can call the police or 911 while you are getting information or pictures.
There are several reasons you need information about the dog and its owner. The first has to do with rabies. In the United States, it’s very unlikely for a dog to transmit rabies to a human, but there are mandatory reporting and quarantine requirements for dog bites in Chester County. These public health laws trace back to a time when the rabies vaccination was less common. If an unvaccinated dog or stray dog without identification bites someone, and the dog showed sign of illness during the quarantine period, the person would be advised to receive the post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP) injection and then the rabies vaccine.
What the PEP provides is immediate antibodies until the body can respond to the vaccine by producing antibodies of its own. It is only used in a person one time and who has never before received a rabies vaccine.
Rabies is serious and can be fatal if not treated.
If the dog appears to be a stray and no one is there to claim the dog, take pictures of the dog if possible, which can help animal control or police identify the dog. If the owner is located and the dog has had no other bite record, in most cases, the worst thing that the dog might suffer is being quarantined for 10 days, often at home. The dog’s owner may have to pay fines (for an unlicensed dog, a dog at large or any other applicable violations).
What if the dog that bit you or someone in your family was a friend’s dog? This may be a very sticky situation. You may decide not to report the incident if you are reasonably confident that the dog is not a threat to anyone else and the friend accepts financial responsibility for your medical treatment. Understand, though, that this is taking a huge risk. For example, a dog bite to the hand that gets infected can cause nerve damage that would prevent a person from being able to use that hand for certain tasks, like playing the guitar, if that’s your profession, or occupations requiring the use of one’s hands. With no official report or record of the bite, it’s unlikely you could get your friend’s insurance company to cover what becomes extensive medical costs. Not to mention, maybe even ruining what was a good relationship.
As I said before, you may not have a choice in the matter, since in most states, medical providers are required by law to report dog bites to local animal control officials. Their mandatory reporting may save you from having to make a socially uncomfortable choice.
For bites other than facial wounds, doctors agree that it is never a bad idea to be seen by a medical professional right away or, at most, within 24 hours of the bite. This goes double for people with diabetes or compromised immune systems. All dog bites will require treatment with antibiotics and maybe even a tetanus shot. Also, if the wound is significant and legal action ensues, you will want to have a record that you did seek care. In the case of a lawsuit over the costs of treating the bite, if the victim failed to get immediate medical attention, the defense attorney will surely seek to make less severe their client’s responsibility and even suggest the victim is partly responsible for failing to get prompt medical attention.
The emotional component associated with a dog bite is sometimes worse than the physical ones – at least the physical wounds usually heal more quickly than the emotional ones. A dog bite can be a very traumatic event, especially for a child, and have a lifelong effect.
Lastly, keep good records and take care of your medical issues, especially if the dog is not known to you. You shouldn’t minimize the situation because there could be problems down the road. It’s always better to be safe than sorry.