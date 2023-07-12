Good day Chester, Buddy here again this week to talk about something all too common to those of you who own dogs, and that would be the all-too-common dog bite.

Unless you are a medical doctor you probably won’t be able to treat a dog bite should it happen to you. Few of you are lucky or confident enough to be able to provide your own emergency medical care in the case of a serious dog bite, or even know when and to whom you need to report a dog bite.

Buddy's mama, Ruth Whitman, is a retired banker in Chester County who loves dogs.