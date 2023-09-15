New county Director of PRT Britt Stoudenmire has some fresh ideas
Part II of II
Sitting in his new office, Britt Stoudenmire, the new Chester County Director of Parks, Recreation and Tourism has some new ideas. He has the tourism experience to see them through. Stoudenmire has more than 20 years experience running a canoe and kayak livery service in Virginia and has been a professional fishing guide. He came back to his home county to help them realize a vision that encompasses parks, recreation and tourism and all that entails. He spoke previously to Chester County Council about the economic impact of tourism; he didn’t realize he was actually interviewing for the position that would eventually be his.
In the first part of the interview with The N&R, Stoudenmire spoke of his father, who was principal at Chester High School: “My dad saw the community as one. And in some ways he couldn't see color or differences or anything like that he saw that everybody, that every child was better if we were together. And at that time, that was very important, and it instilled in me a fairness, a sense of treating people equal and having a purpose.”
Stoudenmire’s purpose is leading Chester County into prosperity with tourism, to give back to the community that nurtured him.
During his talk to council on the economic impact of tourism, Stoudenmire mentioned how much of an impact tourism had, millions of dollars, on a county in Virginia of only 17,000 people. Councilmembers sat up and took notice of that. And while much of the resources and attention have been focused on the Catawba River, Stoudenmire points out that Chester County is a county of two rivers, the Catawba and the Broad River.
“There's a whole underutilized resource back over there where the smallmouth bass are, on the Broad River. And when I mentioned the Broad River, (Councilman Pete Wilson) sat up in his seat, and, you know, you can start to see that our county is from river to river and only maybe York and possibly Fairfield are surrounded on both sides by these two great rivers. And the potential is unlimited. And if you have these assets on both sides of the county, it transfers people back and forth to all the other wonderful assets and businesses that are in-between,” he said.
“I have this vision about the Broad River. I talked to Dr. Ed Lee at the Chester Rotary meeting where he spoke. We’re sitting on one of the best Revolutionary War battle sites, Fishdam Ford, and it’s right there on the Broad River. We were at that Rotary Club meeting and in 1928 the Chester Rotary Club thought the site was so important that they put a stone marker there.
“My big vision is that we take that state-owned land and we go to the Battleground Trust, we go to all of the avenues to get funding and we make it a National Historic Battleground Site, with a walking trail and a monument, we do careful archaeological studies, like they did in Kershaw County. We would also have a boat ramp there. This would be a major upgrade over the Sandy River boat ramp.
“But let’s not stop there – there are three or four avenues to secure funding, just with that.
“But I don’t believe the Broad River in just York County should be a state scenic river, I think from Neal Shoals all the way down to Shelton Landing in Newberry County ought to be a state scenic river. And once we get the state scenic river status, I want to go to Governor McMaster to have him initiate the process to have the Broad River designated a national scenic river,” Stoudenmire said.
He has not neglected the Parks aspect of his job either. Stoudenmire has personally visited each of the county parks and took a look at the facilities, taking inventory of what the parks have and what still needs to be done at those facilities.
“The key here is that our children use these parks – we haven’t had anyone working on these parks for a while (we had a parks and rec director for a short while) or growing the Parks department. And so the vision there is to really revisit these parks and see what we need to do to make them useable not only for our children, but also for their parents and for their grandparents for us as well. An initiative that I have in mind is to have a wellness trail greenway. We have a nice walking trail at Lowrys, which is not a county park; we have the nature trail, which is not a county park but would be part of the greenway and we have one at Fort Lawn Community Center. Baton Rouge Park used to have a walking trail, I’d like to bring that one back. There’s a trail at David Minors Park that I would like to use.
“I’d like to have a greenway where there is a map at each one of these tails across the greenway that shows all of these wellness trails across the county. We have $40,000 in funds at another park to do a trail, too. I want to bring all of these trails together in that greenway, so when the parents or grandparents bring their kids to a game, they can also walk the wellness trail and use the park. That way, we get everybody interested in the parks,” he said.
Britt Stoudenmire has a particular vision for Chester County and he hopes the community shares his vision.
“This is just such a pivotal moment for Chester County, and my hope is that the people of Chester, the community will see some of these things; not just the ideas, but some of these things come to fruition. And I'm going to work hard on the Gateway Center. I'm going to work hard in tourism, and I'm going to work hard at Parks and Rec. We might not get the big stuff in today, but I want to see some of the small things. So that we can see, hey, it's working.”
Stoudenmire said Chester County before whitewater has never had what he calls a “bellwether asset” like whitewater. But whitewater is what will get the county those “clicks” like what attracts people to a website.
“Whitewater gets the click, and then if we’re a tourist, look we can go skydiving at Skydive Carolina, lets go to the Burn Meeting House Cemetery grounds and look at that. Let’s go use the wellness trails, lets go visit Cotton Hill Farm – we have all those things, but now we have something that will make people notice us, and that helps drive everything else,” Stoudenmire said.
“When this department gets going, people are really going to see a difference.”