Playing great in the middle innings has been making things come out good in the end for Lewisville.
The Lady Lions beat a good AA Chesnee team Wednesday night in a non-region contest 10-0 in five innings.
Lewisville Coach Jerry Thomas said his team has sometimes struggled to put runs on the board in early and late innings, but has been blowing up in-between and that was the case Wednesday. They did get one run on the board in the first, with Sydney Rollins not only reaching base on an error, but getting all the way to third. Emerson Dickman knocked her in with a single to make it 1-0. Chesnee pitcher Emily Pruett was able to get a strikeout and a fly ball out to limit the damage.
In the second, Lauren Owens got aboard via another error for Lewisville, but Pruett fielded a pair of infield popups to keep it a one-run game.
Then those productive middle innings arrived for Lewisville. Rollins singled to lead off, stole second and then went for another steal. The throw to third was errant, ended up in left field and she came home. Saleena Rollins drew a free pass, stole second and scored on an Alyssa Rollings double. Jordyn Miller knocked her in with a base hit and it was 4-0 Lewisville.
They made it 8-0 in the fourth and did all their damage with two outs. Lauren Owens drew a walk and scored on a Sydney Rollins double. Dickman followed with an RBI single, Saleena Rollins singled and then Alyssa Rollings smoked a double to the gap to get two more runs home.
Chesnee mounted it only real scoring threat of the night in the top of the fifth, with Jada Sellars reaching on a bloop single and Skylar Barrett drawing a walk. Lewisville pitcher Sarah Owens struck out the next three batters swinging, though, to strand both runners.
“When people do get on base, she does a good job of leaving them there,” Thomas said.
The game ended on the 10-run mercy rule in the home half of the fifth when Sydney Rollins and Dickman delivered back-to-back two out RBI hits.
Sarah Owens allowed only two hits and one walk while striking out 10 in five innings. Sydney Rollins led the offense with three hits, three runs scored and two RBI.
“They’re a good team,” Thomas said of Chesnee. “But getting that run in the first was big for us. When we get a lead early we play with a lot of confidence.”
On Thursday, Lewisville flipped the script a bit and scored all the runs it would need in the first inning of a 12-2 win over Central Pageland.
Lewisville jumped on the visitors early, scoring seven first-inning runs.
The Lady Lions did most of the damage in the opening frame with two outs. Sydney Rollins led off with a single, stole second, was sacrificed to third and scored on a sacrifice fly by Saleena Rollins. Alyssa Rollings singled and advanced all the way to third on a throwing error. She scored on a base hit by Sarah Owens, who came in on a Miller single. Smith delivered a single to put two on, but it looked like Central would escape with no further damage as Lauren Owens hit a comebacker to the pitcher. Her throw to first was high, ended up in right field and two runs ultimately scored. There was another error and a second hit of the inning by Sydney Rollins. Dickman drove in a run and it was 7-0 Lewisville.
Lewisville threatened in the second, putting runners at first and second with one out. Smith ripped a shot that looked like it would get at least one run home, but third baseman Madison Blakeney made a nice play to glove it on one hop, step on the bag for one out and throw across the diamond to first, narrowly beating Smith and completing the double play to end the inning. Another potential big inning ended in the third on a double play.
Pageland had no hits and eight strikeouts through three, but Kaya Miller delivered one to lead off the fourth. The team then drew three walks, with the last of those (to Brooklyn Bivins) bringing a run home to make it 7-1.
Lewisville answered with a four spot in the home half. Sarah Owens and Aubree Smith did most of the damage with back-to-back doubles that got three runs in for an 11-1 lead.
Central kept the game going in the top of the fifth with a run, with a couple of errors and a wild pitch making it 11-2. Lewisville ended the game in the bottom of the frame, Alyssa Rollings drilling a triple to the right field fence, scoring Saleena Rollins, who drew a walk one batter before. That ended things on the 10-run mercy rule.
Central Coach Steve Middleton said his team didn’t play well enough to win against a top-notch opponent, but he was proud of the effort he saw.
“You can’t have three errors in one inning and four in another against a team like this. They’ve got girls that can really hit the ball and a great pitcher. But we didn’t quit. We hung in there and kept playing,” he said.
Sarah Owens had 13 strikeouts for Lewisville, which moved to 19-2 on the season with the win.