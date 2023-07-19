The following jurors have been summoned for General Sessions Court the week of Monday, July 31, 2023. All jurors MUST call 803-377-1562 on Friday, July 28, 2023, after 6 p.m. to check their reporting status BEFORE coming to the courthouse. Jurors will report to the Chester County Courthouse at 140 Main St. to appear before The Honorable Judge Jocelyn Newman. Be advised that the list that follows is correct unless the juror has already been excused by the Clerk of Court’s office. If you have any questions concerning jury duty, please call the Clerk of Court’s office at 803-385-2605.
Blackstock:
James E. Casady Sr., Tahlya A. Hemphill, Blanco Arianne Hernandez, Amber N. Lyles, Floyd K. Mobley, Thomas S. Mosley and Kristen M. Price.
Carlisle:
Catawba:
Henry Jr. Green, Martha E. Hyatt, Betty M. Smith and Jacob A. Turner.
Chester:
Dana M. Allison, Preston D. Andrews, Charles W. Ashe, Devon B. Beaty, Holleigh B. Birch, Charles L. Boyd, Grover D. Boyd, Malcolm B. Boyd, Joe C. Brown, Maria O. Brown, Robert F. Brown Jr., Shereka L. Bryant, Lavania Camps, Kisston C. Carter, Andrea G. Catledge, Dylan A. Catledge, Harry T. Clayton III, Kenneth W. Davis, Briana C. Deaton, Chantel N. Deem, Tina L. Devatt, Richard K. Dickson, Scott A. Doran, Jessica A. Doster, Tequilla N. Douglas, Ricky B. Duncan, Frances D. Elkins, Barbara S. Ervin, Terry O. Feaster, Brenda S. Gamboa, William R. Gardner, Audrey G. Gaston, Timothy W. Geddings, Lowry M. Glenn, Benjamin B. Going, William R. Going, Anajahwan N. Hall, Anderion M. Hall, Nakiyah J. Hall, Grenadine Hayes, Terry D. Heath, Theodore T. Heath, Elisa H. Hedgpath, Ana A. Hernandez, Charlie E. Hopkins, Andreana S. Hughes, James C. Jackson III, Johnny B. Jackson, Halle K. Kee, Kanisha S. Kee, Mi’destiny Killian, Leslie A. Kimble, Jacqelyn G. Lee, Joel B. Lee, Karol M. Marquez-Arcila, Rocky L. Martin Sr., Patricia D. McCraven, Jasmine C. McCree, Jada T. McCrorey, James R. McKay, Sheena E. McMillan, Mary A. Melton, Nathan T. Melton, Carrie A. Pearson, Josephine Y. Peay, Dexter Pendergrass, Lee C. Petitgout, Christopher Pitts, Jeffrey O. Pressley Jr., Kelly M. Revels, Scott D. Robinson, Linda W. Rogers, Tammy M. Shamsid-Deen, Corey D. Shrewsberry, Lula B. Smith, Lillian N. Snead, Kevin L. Stephenson, Maureen Stephenson, Anne V. Stevenson, William R. Stiver, Carson A. Stone, Wanda Y. Stringfellow, Jarvis J. Thompson, Larry W. Thompson, Robert C. Wade II, Charles R. West Jr., William P. Wickings, Kenyell D. Worthy, Barbara P. Young and Johnny L. Young.
Edgemoor:
Gene A. Degraffenreid, William L. Golson Jr., Likethia Douglas Graham, Jordan C. Martin, Georgia P. Petrides, Coretta M. Robinson, Brittany B. Skidmore, Mary M. Sweatt, Phillip Verenych and Daniel B. Whiteside.
Fort Lawn:
Sheila E. Blackmon, Thomas L. Byrd Jr., Queen E. Crosby, Michael E. Dry, Ronald B. Earle, Douglas W. Fields, Julia Fossett, Billy W. Gregory Jr., Amy R. McFadden, James L. Osborn, Laci K. Patsel, Tiffany L. Terry and Cheryl Williams.
Great Falls:
Philip M. Buchanan, Angel M. Day, Sandra Lee Evans, Jeannie L. Hall, Eugene Raffaldt, Stacy D. Simpson, Nancy W. Sims, Jana O. Sprowl and Jennifer D. Walker.
Richburg:
Adam E. Blanchett, Dustin Boyd, Thomas A. Cabaniss, D’Metrius T. Edwards, Connie Holmes, Kenneth O. Hopkins Jr., Tracy D. Love, Julie K. Moore, Jackie E. Paul, Wendy L. Pinckney, Jockluss J. Sandlin, Mary A. Stevenson and Floyd Williamson.
Rock Hill:
Marjorie C. Barnett, Sandra Knight and Barbara C. Workman.