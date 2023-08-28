The Chester County Historical Society (CCHS) has some special events coming up in October.
Historical Society annual meeting
The CCHS annual meeting with the theme “Hidden History” will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 12, at the Great Falls War Memorial Building, 401 Dearborn St., Great Falls. The keynote speaker will be Christy Churchill, project manager for Duke Energy Recreation and Historic Sites. Churchill will speak on the many hidden historical finds on Duke land. Dinner will be catered by Sarge. Tickets are available at both museums, from all staff and board members and online at Eventbrite (Chester County Historical Society Annual Meeting). For more information, call 803-385-2332.
Haunted Chester County Jail Tours
The Haunted Chester County 1914 Jail Tours will take place Friday and Saturday, Oct. 27 and 28, with the Charlotte Area Paranormal Society. New areas of the jail are now ready. This year, ghost tours of the entire 1914 Jail and paranormal investigation tours on two nights will be offered. Tickets will be available on Eventbrite only (Haunted Chester 1914 Jail Ghost Tours). No tickets will be sold the day of the tours. All proceeds will be donated to the Chester County Historical Society. Waivers are required. No one under age 13 will be admitted for any reason. Adults must be in attendance for those over 13. No one under age 18 will be allowed on the paranormal investigation tours. For the first time, time will be offered for paranormal investigators without a big team to be inside with just other investigators at a reduced rate. Two types of tours will be offered – ghost tours of the 1914 Jail and paranormal investigation tours. For more information, check the Facebook page Haunted Chester County 1914 Jail or call 803-3875-2332.