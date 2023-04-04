Brian Hester has only been in the position of Chester County administrator for a few weeks, but he’s already implementing some important changes.
After a lengthy executive session on Monday night, Chester County Council heard from Hester on his plan to shift the duties and titles of some positions. He said he wanted to take a receptionist position that currently reports to the administrator and have them instead report directly to human resources.
At present, there is a position on the books for an assistant or deputy administrator.
“I want to reclassify that position,” he said. They will report directly to the administrator but it would be classified as an assistant to the county administrator/public information officer.”
The County presently has a vacancy for a public works director. Hester wants to fill that position (which is technically listed under public works) but envisions it being changed.
“It will not be at the director level,” he said.
Chester County Council approved the proposed changes unanimously.
In his normal post-meeting social media report, Councilman Pete Wilson referenced the changes.
“I’m pleased that Mr. Hester is taking a careful look at how everything works and searching for ways to make it work better,” he wrote.