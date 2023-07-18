There is a rumor circulating in regards to the Chester County School District that needs to be flushed.

We have had a couple of people ask about something they’ve either heard in the community or seen online regarding local schools purchasing litter pans and cat litter to accommodate students that identify as cats. A quick internet search reveals that this seems to be a persistent rumor in numerous areas across the country. It has, in fact, been referenced by some elected officials and media personalities as a legitimate development.