There is a rumor circulating in regards to the Chester County School District that needs to be flushed.
We have had a couple of people ask about something they’ve either heard in the community or seen online regarding local schools purchasing litter pans and cat litter to accommodate students that identify as cats. A quick internet search reveals that this seems to be a persistent rumor in numerous areas across the country. It has, in fact, been referenced by some elected officials and media personalities as a legitimate development.
From what we can tell, though, there isn’t really any evidence that any schools are actually setting up litter pans for student use, with most alleged instances (that we found anyway) having been debunked. The Chester County School District isn’t doing this either and responded to our inquiry within a few minutes to categorically state that was not happening here.
We have found instances of kitty litter being used in some schools to help dry up spills and there are apparently verifiable stories about people in various locations who identify as cats or other animals, or who want to be recognized as such. You can certainly think what you like about that in general, but this is specifically about litter pans in schools.
We aren’t faulting anyone who asked us about this, because we’ve kind of gotten to the point where things that seem too outlandish to be feasible often turn out to be true and again, a quick search on your computer will turn up lots of anecdotal stories similar to this one. Just think about the logistics involved with something like that, though. We can’t imagine that janitorial staff would be very amenable to cleaning litter boxes. There would also be serious questions about the health risk of something that unsanitary sitting out in the open air for who knows how long. Something like that couldn’t really be left sitting in plain view, so would a special stall need to be built to conceal it?
If we see evidence to the contrary or you or your child has actually encountered something like this, we are all ears and will certainly report it. In the meantime, this is one that doesn’t quite pass the smell test.