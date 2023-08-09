Williams mug

Chester Mayor Carlos Williams

Hey there, I’m Mayor Carlos Williams, proud to call Chester, SC, my hometown. I’m also grateful for the opportunity that The News and Reporter has provided me to share a monthly update on the city’s business. The Mayor’s Corner, along with the City Administrator, was a campaign promise that I’m fulfilling. In this first article, I will give a short biography of myself. My journey began in our local schools, where I learned values like integrity and respect for our elders. From an early start in the workforce, I realized the importance of putting in hard work, a trait I’ve carried with me ever since. After high school, I enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps, learning discipline, resilience, and the value of education.

My Marine Corps journey took me to various countries, honing my skills in marksmanship, specialized weaponry, and martial arts. Taking advantage of educational opportunities, I pursued studies at Barstow Community College and the University of Maryland’s Asian Division.