Hey there, I’m Mayor Carlos Williams, proud to call Chester, SC, my hometown. I’m also grateful for the opportunity that The News and Reporter has provided me to share a monthly update on the city’s business. The Mayor’s Corner, along with the City Administrator, was a campaign promise that I’m fulfilling. In this first article, I will give a short biography of myself. My journey began in our local schools, where I learned values like integrity and respect for our elders. From an early start in the workforce, I realized the importance of putting in hard work, a trait I’ve carried with me ever since. After high school, I enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps, learning discipline, resilience, and the value of education.
My Marine Corps journey took me to various countries, honing my skills in marksmanship, specialized weaponry, and martial arts. Taking advantage of educational opportunities, I pursued studies at Barstow Community College and the University of Maryland’s Asian Division.
Upon returning home, I continued my service by leading Marines during the aftermath of 9/11. The pride and confidence instilled in me during those years propelled me to aim higher. Back in Chester, I organized the Marine Corps League and served as the first commandant of the “Chester County Devil Dogs” chapter, working to aid disabled veterans and serving the community.
In 2015, I took a leap into local politics, securing a position representing Ward 4 on the council. Since then, I’ve been dedicated to our community’s growth. From salvaging the Summer Feeding Program and the East Chester Renaissance Project to forging partnerships with organizations like Harvest Call Ministries and sparking development, I’ve worked tirelessly for our city’s residents.
Beyond public service, I’m involved in various investment ventures and in management at New Indy. I find immense support and inspiration from my wife, Chanda, who’s active in the A.M.E. Zion Church, and my twin sons, Cardan and Caymen, both pursuing their master’s degrees currently at The Citadel and Clemson University.
With a deep-rooted commitment to Chester and an unwavering belief in the power of community, I’m eager to continue working alongside you all to create positive change and foster growth in our beloved city. Change and a transparent government are here, so let’s all work together to continue to build on the momentum to move our city forward.
“Yesterday is no more, Our future depends on us!”