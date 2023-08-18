‘I-77 Dog’ is back home with his family
Thanks to the work of a lot of people in Chester County, including members of the Richburg Fire Department, Cash the “I-77 Dog” is back with his Leesville family.
The N&R sat down recently with Richburg FD Chief T Melton to get the story of this remarkable search and reunion.
Melton said Cash was with the family, Tiffany Greene, Lee Wood and their three-year old daughter Paisley, traveling on I-77 northbound on July 8 when they were in an accident.
“The accident was something that got a lot of attention on social media,” Melton said. A utility trailer being pulled behind a pickup truck by a driver later identified as Jason Keith Smith, broke loose from his vehicle and traveled into the northbound lane, colliding with a vehicle. That vehicle then struck the family pickup truck, which was towing a camper. The truck and camper overturned, and the camper hit a guardrail and was disintegrated, Melton said.
Both Tiffany and Lee were injured severely in the accident, but three-year old Paisley was unharmed.
“All three of them were still in the vehicle, but bystanders pulled them out before we could get there,” Melton said.
“It was a traumatic sight there, and during the process of working the accident. We found that their family pet had run from the scene and someone saw him head north. The accident happened at the 67 mile marker, and the person who saw the dog saw him head north at about the 68 mile marker, and then it disappeared,” Melton said.
From that day, there were reports of the dog spotted on the interstate. The Richburg Fire Department would go out and search for the dog any time someone called to the fire station to report that they had seen it, but every time they looked for Cash, he was gone.
“Trying to look for anything on the interstate is not easy, because you have to keep one eye on the traffic and one eye on what you’re looking for,” Melton said.
The Richburg Fire Department was joined in their efforts by people from animal rescue groups and those who just wanted to help Cash get reunited with his family.
“Because of the efforts of those people, the dog was seen; there were several reports of it seen in a certain area. There was a group that put some cameras out, and they actually caught the dog on camera. From that point, with the help of Chester County Animal Control, the groups put some traps out to capture the dog.
In addition to that, the Richburg Fire Department posted the news of the search for Cash (and ultimately, that he was found) on their social media, passing on any information they got and raising the public’s awareness of the missing dog.
“It was a combination of effort from private citizens and several county agencies,” Melton said.
“Sunday night, I got a message that Cash had been found, and no one was going to say anything until the family was ready for the news to get out,” said Melton. The dog was found near Edgeland Road.
“It was just a huge relief, knowing that the family has been reunited. I know what they must have been feeling: my daughter’s dog wandered off about two months ago and has never been found, and I know how devastating that was,” Melton says.
Melton and his wife are also dog owners, and anyone who follows Melton on social media knows about Pickles the Dalmatian. Melton said if Pickens ran off, he would be devastated.
“It makes you sit up and think, because I did put myself in that situation, and that’s why I spent some time on this. It’s easy to say I’m going to look for this animal, and people might say it’s going to be like looking for a needle in a haystack, but Cash is a very important “needle” to somebody, and he was worth it.”
The N&R spoke by phone with Tiffany Greene, Cash’s owner and Paisley’s mom about the entire Cash saga.
Tiffany said the family had packed up the camper at their Leesville home and was headed to Carowinds for a mini vacation when the accident happened on July 8th.
“Lee (Wood) was driving, I was in the passenger seat and (Paisley) was in her car seat behind Lee. Our dog Cash was sitting in the back, right beside Paisley. We were going down I-77 north and about Mile Marker 65, the trailer came loose from the truck going southbound, the trailer went across the interstate, hit a truck beside us and that truck hit us. That’s when the wreck happened. We flipped and I don’t remember too much from the wreck,” she said.
Tiffany was airlifted by helicopter at the scene; Lee was also hurt and taken to a different hospital by ambulance, along with Paisley.
“When the wreck happened, three people stopped to help us, even before the first responders got there,” Tiffany said.
“Someone said they saw Cash limping away and running into the woods,” she said.
When she got conscious in the hospital, she asked her brother who was visiting, where was Cash? He told her, ‘they’re not sure. He ran off.’
Tiffany and Lee were in the hospital for a few days, and when they got home, a friend of theirs headed up the search effort, printing up and posting fliers and contacting rescue groups and other searchers.
“There was one sighting, and they went and put up a cage and put out food, but that didn’t turn up anything.
“Cash was gone for 37 days. Last Wednesday night, we got a phone call from somebody from up in the area that saw one of the fliers and said ‘we spotted Cash’ and we asked where and they told us it was on Edgeland Road. My mom loaded us all up in the car, because we can’t drive, and we went about midnight and thought we would look for him ourselves, to see if we could see him.
“We rode up there and we were riding down the roads around Fishing Creek, and we spotted him right there on the bridge,” Tiffany related.
Cash was apparently scared because of the lights on the vehicles and he ran off again and the family was not able to get him. Tiffany’s dad went looking again on Thursday morning, and some of the people in the community helped out. He stayed in the area from Thursday through Sunday with no success. But then around 11 p.m. on Sunday, (which was Aug. 13) something happened.
“Around 11 p.m. they spotted him, and he went into one of the cages,” Tiffany learned later. The rescuers held off from telling Lee, Paisley and Tiffany because they wanted to surprise them.
“My daddy even told us, ‘we’ll try again tomorrow, I’m not giving up on him.’ He had stayed up there the whole time, trying to track him and find paw prints and everything.
“So they got Cash in the cage and took it to one of the people that had been helping him. My mom was up there helping at that time. They took Cash to the dog groomers and checked him out. They told my parents, ‘you don’t know when he’s going to click back over to his normal personality, so just be careful.”
Tiffany added, “My mom went up to him and he recognized her and he just started crying, it was so sweet. They brought him home about 3 o’clock in the morning on Monday. My mom came in the house first and she said ‘I’m so sorry we didn’t get him, but I have to run to my car and get something.’
“She came back in with my dad and our friend…and they had Cash with them. “We were all still awake, and it was just amazing,” she said.
Incredibly, even Paisley was awake at that time, because her normal sleep schedule has been disrupted with her parents and their healing, so she had a nap earlier in the day.
“We were all awake, waiting to make sure my mom got back home safely,” Tiffany said. Paisley had been very upset because her doggy was not home. She would ask her mother, ‘Where is Cash? Why did he leave? Is he hurt?’ she remembered during the wreck that he had gone and she kept asking why didn’t he stay, or why didn’t he come back?
And then came the reunion, Tiffany said. They cried tears of joy because the brindle-colored dog was home and healthy,
“Paisley couldn’t stop smiling she was hugging him, and he would just lick her face, and she couldn’t believe it. She kept saying, ‘My Cash is home, my Cash is home” said Tiffany.
Tiffany said to the people who helped out in the search and eventual rescue of this, as T Melton said, most important of needles in haystack, “we can’t thank everybody enough, all the people who shared any information about him being seen, the prayers, and especially all of the first responders, and the Richburg Fire Department – they shared all about Cash. We can’t wait until we’re well enough to go back up there and meet everybody,” Tiffany said.