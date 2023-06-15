A federal grand jury in Columbia returned a single count indictment against Zyquon DeAngelo Hudson, 23, and Ja’Vaughn Lonzell Brown, 22, both of Chester, South Carolina, for possession of a machine gun. The indictment alleges that on June 24, 2022, Hudson and Brown were in possession of a Glock 9mm pistol that was modified with a “Glock Switch” or “Glock Auto Sear” which allowed the pistol to be fired as a machinegun.
Brown and Hudson face a maximum penalty of 10 years imprisonment.This case was prosecuted as part of the joint federal,state, and local Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) Program, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime.