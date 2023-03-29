Chester Police Chief Curtis Singleton let The N&R know about a story that he said shows there is good in people in the community, a fact he never doubted.
“A man in his early 70s or 80s was out on Highway 9 towards Union on March 8, in his vehicle (which had broken down.) His family had reported him missing and had been looking for his for about 24 hours,” Chief Singleton reported. “He had a medical condition. He was out there for numerous hours, and the cars just kept passing him. He even got out of the car and was asking for help and no one stopped for him, they were going around him.
“A young lady picked him up and brought him to the police station. I talked to him for a couple of minutes and realized something wasn’t right. We tried to call his wife on two or three different occasions, based on the number he gave me. We didn’t get an answer.
“Something just told me I should run him through NCIC (the national crime database) and see if anyone was looking for him. Sure enough, they were looking for him because he was missing from Hickory, N.C.,” Chief Singleton said.
Seeing a man in a van broken down on the side of the road, many people wouldn’t have stopped. But Keisha Pendergrass isn’t most people. Her compassionate action probably saved a life.
“I was on my way into town, it was about 9:30 a.m. and I saw a van on the side of the road. I was about to swerve so that I wouldn’t hit it because it was sort of out over the white line, and then a man got out of the van and he put his hand up, like he was trying to stop me. I slowed down and pulled in front of him and waited until he came to the car window, and I asked if he needed help. He said yes. I asked if he could call someone to come get him, and he said he left his phone at home,” she said.
Keisha offered to call someone for him, but there was no answer at the number the man gave.
“I didn’t want to leave him out there, because it was cold that morning. I asked how long had he been out there and he said he had been out there all night,” Keisha said.
He asked to be taken to somewhere in Hickory, but Keisha thought ‘we need to see if we can find somebody to help’.
“The only place I could think of was coming to the police department, because I used to see police officers pulling in and out of the parking lot there. I knew there would be somebody there,” she said.
“It was the look on his face that made me think about pulling around to help, he was an older man and I was thinking ‘what if it was me?’ He had to have been cold and who knew what had happened to the van? I didn’t see that it was damaged until we were pulling away,” she said. “I didn’t think it was right to leave him,” she said.
“He sat out there all night long, and I’m just glad that she stopped for him,” Chief Singleton said. “Had she not done that, I don’t know where we would have been at today, or what kind of tragedy we would have been talking about,” the Chief said.