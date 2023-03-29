Keisha Samaritan

Chester Police Chief Curtis Singleton has a word with Good Samaritan Keisha Pendergrass about the man she rescued and brought to the police station for help.

 BY BRIAN GARNER/THE N&R

Chester Police Chief Curtis Singleton let The N&R know about a story that he said shows there is good in people in the community, a fact he never doubted.

“A man in his early 70s or 80s was out on Highway 9 towards Union on March 8, in his vehicle (which had broken down.) His family had reported him missing and had been looking for his for about 24 hours,” Chief Singleton reported. “He had a medical condition. He was out there for numerous hours, and the cars just kept passing him. He even got out of the car and was asking for help and no one stopped for him, they were going around him.

