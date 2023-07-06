S.C. Governor Henry McMaster is often quoted saying, “South Carolina is open for business”. City of Chester Mayor Carlos Williams can add, “the City is open for new residents.”
At the recent Chester Talkback session on housing and home safety, Williams provided an update on the state of residential growth and how that will affect the city’s economic development plans.
Following some introductory remarks about himself, Mayor Williams said there are people in the community who say they haven’t seen any growth, but in reality, “the growth in our community, is not coming, it is already here. You’re going to see more of it in the future.”
Williams, who before being elected Mayor, was a Chester City Councilman (as was Talkback Moderator Angela Douglas) reminded his former councilmember that they attended a conference in Columbia about seven years ago where they spoke about the potential growth of Chester County, being driven by the growth happening in Charlotte, the Columbia area and nearby Blythewood in Richland County and that all the growth was going to “meet in the middle, and that middle was Chester County,” Williams said.
“And when I left that conference, I came back to Chester (and Angela as well). We took many people on investment tours throughout the city, and outside of the city in the county, because of what these experts around the state and outside of the state talked about Chester as that new place of growth that's coming to the state of South Carolina.
“A lot of residents of Chester, because they lived here, they couldn’t see the vision that the people from outside the area saw of the potential and the opportunities that Chester has. And we talk about it all the time, and the motto is on our City seal: ‘Chester, at the center of it all’. We are 40 minutes from Charlotte, we are 45 minutes from Columbia, we are 45 minutes from Spartanburg, we are an hour and a half from Greenville, and we are two hours from Charleston and three hours from the beach. We are two or three hours from the mountains, so we are in the center of everything right here in Chester. So when people ask where are you located, Chester is that place. We have two waterways, we have the rail system, we have an airport, so we have everything you need to be successful in a growing community,” he said.
He said in the past month, he has had numerous meeting with investors and developers who want to come and build in the city.
“And there are some that are already here – you’re going to see apartments downtown; you’re going to see apartments in places on the hill. I can’t give everything away that I know now, but it’s coming to downtown within the next 10 months to a year.
“There is going to be apartments downtown, new retail and restaurants. So when people say there is nothing coming to Chester, tell them to wait about another 10 months, another year, or two,” Mayor Williams said.
The City has also annexed about 500 acres into the city limits, and “that potential growth is about 2,600 units right here in the City of Chester.
“The growth in Chester is going to take some work from the city and the county. I’ve reach out to the state Department of Commerce and they have been very helpful, we have received great feedback from them when talking about some of our city projects, from the amphitheater to the new pavilion at the Farmers Market,” he said.
“We're going to use some of the grant money that is coming in to help spark new growth in the city of Chester. When people see things that they can have recreational opportunities for their family, places to go to have outside events like the amphitheater that's going to be in downtown Chester, that's when all that new growth is going to come. People will start investing more and more into the community,” he said.
Mayor Williams said if people took the time to ride through the different communities in Chester, they would see the improvements that have already taken place, like vacant lots being in-filled top allow for new construction, or new housing or newly-renovated homes. The city has issued about 300 building permits in the past year and a half, he pointed out.
In the City of Chester,” he concluded, “you have to have the leadership that's going to go out there and work, not just talk about it and wish it would come. You have got to go out there and work it and reach the right people to make it happen.”