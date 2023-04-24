The York Technical College Lineworker Training Site at the Chester Center is now powered by energy – Duke Energy that is.
One week after the York Tech Spring Utility Lineworker student showcase, which exhibited the skills the students in the lineworker training program have learned, the training site which is the location for such showcases was dedicated recently as the Duke Energy Utility Lineworker Training Site.
York Technical College President Dr. Stacey Moore said the college named the site in Duke Energy’s honor because of the generosity of the utility to York Tech and the partnership between them.
York Tech plans additional improvements at the site in the future, providing additional elements of lineworker training, including working with underground cables.
“We are also thinking about the rest of the property nearby and what we might do that both connects to this program and helps advance the programming at the Chester Center,” she said. One possible aspect in the future might involved training the lineworker students in driving and operating the bucket trucks that every utility relies on, Dr. Moore said, looking ahead to the future.
The dedication event was held appropriately enough, on National Lineworker Appreciation Day and is the product of years of collaboration between York Technical College and Duke Energy.
“We are immensely grateful to Duke Energy and the enduring partnership we have with this innovative, forward-thinking company who has walked alongside us in the journey that has culminated in this amazing site in beautiful Chester County. We look forward to doing even more great things together,” Dr. Moore said in a press release prior to the event.
“What better day (than National Lineworker Appreciation Day) to have this event and recognize Duke Energy, their investment in our students and their success?” said Tisha Poteat with the York Technical College Foundation.
After thanking the various dignitaries from York Technical College, the YTC Foundation and Duke Energy, Poteat said, “I can’t emphasize enough how much this partnership with Duke Energy means to our students, and the life-changing impact that you have.
“Today and every day, your investment has changed the lives of our students, and it will continue to change lives and improve our community,” she said.
“In order for our community to continue to grow, it takes people to take the time to reach down and lift others up. This is the perfect example of that,” she said.
Dr. Moore in her remarks said, “Today is National Lineworker Appreciation day, and we certainly have great pride in our lineworkers in general, our lineworker graduates and students, the Duke Energy lineworkers and those that support them, and our fantastic lineworker faculty,” she said.
Dr. Moore thanked several people including Duke Energy S.C. President Michael Callahan, Duke Energy VP of Government and Community Relations Rick Jiran, Duke Community Relations Manager Tyson Blanton, Amanda Dowd with Duke Energy, and “those who have laid the foundation for and built this exceptional lineworker program,” including “the best lineworker instructor in the universe” David Ross.
Duke Energy S.C. President Michael Callahan recognized the work technical colleges like York Tech do in building the next generation of utility lineworkers in the state. He also took a moment to honor the dedicated lineworker personnel in his own company.
“Whether power is impacted by winter storms, hurricanes or traffic accidents, lineworkers are our first line of defense, and they stand ready to respond when our customers need us most…as the industry adapts to an aging workforce that will retire in the coming years, thousands of jobs will be created and filled. The backbone of the workforce is the certified lineworker program. National Lineworker Appreciation day gives us a great platform to showcase the opportunities available in the field, but its also a great stage for Duke Energy to share some…As we celebrate this campus and the efforts of South Carolina great technical colleges in building the 21st Century workforce our state will need, I am proud to announce the Duke Energy Foundation is awarding $50,000 in surprise grants today to our state utility lineworker training programs,” Callahan said.
“These grants will help provide safety equipment to students as part of their participation in these programs.” He then presented a $10,000 check to York Technical College’s Utility Lineworker program.
Following Callahan’s remarks, he joined Dr. Stacey Moore, lineworker instructor David Ross and the latest cohort of utility lineworker students in unveiling the sign proclaiming the location as the Duke Energy Utility Lineworker Training Site.