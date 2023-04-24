Lineworker site sign

Duke Energy S.C. President Michael Callahan and York Tech President Dr. Stacey Moore unveil the utility lineworker site sign, with an assist from the latest cohort of York Tech Utility Lineworker students.

 PHOTOS BY BRIAN GARNER/THE N&R

The York Technical College Lineworker Training Site at the Chester Center is now powered by energy – Duke Energy that is.

One week after the York Tech Spring Utility Lineworker student showcase, which exhibited the skills the students in the lineworker training program have learned, the training site which is the location for such showcases was dedicated recently as the Duke Energy Utility Lineworker Training Site.

