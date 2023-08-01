I am excited and grateful about this opportunity extended to me to write a monthly Chief’s Corner.
I am excited and grateful about this opportunity extended to me to write a monthly Chief’s Corner.
At first, I wasn’t sure how this would go or what I would say, but I am confident that things will fall into place.
I have met so many amazing residents of Chester and look forward to connecting with those I haven’t met.
I am not a professional writer, and this is the first time I have done anything like this.
Just know my parents and family are proud that I am writing a newspaper column.
I want to continue to make them proud.
I will use my first column to share a little about myself.
This year, I celebrate my 20th year as a law enforcement professional.
This is my life’s work — my mission, calling, and love.
Reflecting on the journey, I can’t help but feel a deep sense of gratitude for the diverse experiences and opportunities that have shaped me into the leader I am today.
I have got some stories.
Service is in my DNA, from my humble beginnings working in Manufacturing to serving in the United States Army and Iraq in Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF).
Transitioning to a civilian from a Combat Veteran, then to a career in law enforcement, I embarked on a remarkable path of growth and service, and here I am today, two decades later- serving the citizens of Chester as Chief.
I take this assignment seriously. Leading a team in a changing landscape, I am working diligently to promote stability and uphold justice in the face of adversity.
I have so much to share with our community, but for my first column — let me say two very powerful words…THANK YOU.
I hope you can feel my gratitude, passion, and sense of service to humanity as you read this.
Thank you to the community members who have stood by law enforcement; your support has been the backbone of our success.
Together, we have strived to make our neighborhoods safer, uphold the law, and build bridges of trust.
I look forward to the continued growth and success of CPD.
As we move forward in service, let us not forget those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.
We honor the memory of our fallen brothers and sisters in blue, both in the USA and overseas, We have lots of work to do in Chester.
I am sure this will be an extraordinary journey.
I humbly ask for your support and patience as I continue to serve with honor, integrity, and an unyielding resolve to create a safer community for all.
I look forward to it all.
Thank you, Chester.
