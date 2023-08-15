With their first game of the year coming on Thursday night instead of Friday, Great Falls will be one of the first teams in the state to kick off the season. New Coach Brian Kane hopes his squad is one of the first to record a win as well.
“I’m excited that we’re one of the first team in the state to play a regular season football game this year,” Kane said.
The Red Devils will open up on the road against SCISA power Heathwood Hall. The Highlanders were 5-6 last year, which included a big season-opening win over Great Falls. Kane said his defense is going to be in for a challenge this week.
“From what I’ve seen, they are super pass-heavy,” Kane said. “What we’ve seen on film is that they throw it about 90% of the time.”
They will go with three receiver looks and will sometimes show empty sets. Defensively, Kane said Heathwood Hall isn’t necessarily “blitz crazy” but said they pretty much send five defenders on almost every play.
Great Falls is coming off a dynamic performance in Friday’s Chester County Football Jamboree, rolling over Thornwell Charter 40-0. The Red Devils scored twice in the first 1:57 and never looked back from there. Everyone that Kane expected to play well did so, with quarterback TreMaine Caldwell creating huge plays with his legs and arm, receivers Ty Bell and Zaquan Talford scoring both recording long touchdown plays, running back Jaylyn Sanders chewing up yardage and the defense pitching a shutout. There is actually more help on the way. Great Falls only had numbers in the low 20s available for the jamboree, but Kane noted there were five or six others on the sidelines who had not logged enough practices to get on the field. When they do so, that will give the team some depth it doesn’t have just yet.
Now the Red Devils just have to do in regular season game what they did in the jamboree. Kane said he thinks the team’s work in 7-on-7s this summer is going to be helpful in terms of preparing for an offense that is so pass heavy. He has also talked to his team about enjoying and celebrating the success of the jamboree but not letting it go to their heads. They’ve worked hard, they are ready for the season, they want to prove doubters wrong and they are hoping to be among the first teams in the state in the win column this year.
The Great Falls-Heathwood Hall game kicks off at 7 p.m. Thursday.