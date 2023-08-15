EARLY PIC

Brian Kane will make his regular season debut as head coach of Great Falls Thursday night.

 BY BILL MARION

With their first game of the year coming on Thursday night instead of Friday, Great Falls will be one of the first teams in the state to kick off the season. New Coach Brian Kane hopes his squad is one of the first to record a win as well.

“I’m excited that we’re one of the first team in the state to play a regular season football game this year,” Kane said.